NBC San Diego

New Year Off to Violent Start in San Diego Region

The year 2023 is off to a tragic start. NBC 7 has reported on at least five homicides since New Year’s Day. NBC 7 spoke with a violence prevention activist who shares what he believes is behind an increase in violent crimes and how to stop it. From shootings...
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
KPBS

Record high homelessness

The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
KPBS

California child care programs leave many families behind

As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
Times of San Diego

San Diego Flights Delayed and Canceled After Nationwide FAA Computer Outage

Thousands of flights throughout the United States were canceled and delayed Wednesday morning because of the failure of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions system crashed around 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Airports began to resume normal operations around 5:30 a.m.
KPBS

Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair

Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
holtvilletribune.com

Former IV Ministries Pastor Sentenced

SAN DIEGO – The former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries was sentenced to six months in federal custody and six months of home confinement in connection to his previously pleading guilty to one count of benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez was sentenced in federal court in San Diego on Friday,...
kusi.com

Avian influenza empties egg shelves nationwide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Egg shelves across the county have been intermittently barren due to an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza which has impacted a large portion of the poultry industry. The increased demand for eggs over the holidays also strained the decreased supply. Farmer Frank Hilliker of Hillikers...
CBS 8

Where are all of the eggs?

SAN DIEGO — After several weeks, a nationwide egg shortage has resulted in empty grocery store shelves at San Diego area supermarkets. CBS 8 visited several stores and found either empty shelves or if there were eggs, they were a lot more expensive than they used to be. One...
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Downtown San Diego’s homeless population hits record high of 1,839

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just over three months ago, icon Bill Walton made national headlines when he called on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure to address the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton gave a passionate speech outlining the problems the San Diego community...
