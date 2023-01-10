ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks come from 17 down, stop Knicks' four-game win streak

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlYHG_0k97zIPc00

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots.

“Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”

And pretty soon, their 17-point deficit was gone.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Milwaukee rallied in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“I think in the long run we’re going to make a lot of those shots,” Ingles said.

Lopez made one that snapped a 97-all tie before Jrue Holiday — forced to the bench after committing three fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes — scored five straight Milwaukee points. The Bucks closed it out at the free throw line to snap the Knicks’ four-game winning streak and bounce back nicely after allowing a season-worst 51 points in the first quarter of their loss to Charlotte on Friday.

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the Knicks, adding seven assists. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

NBA

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

Ingles, who didn’t play for the Bucks until last month after missing the first 29 games recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, helped fuel the comeback with five 3-pointers.

“It’s nice to finish a game, it’s nice to be in those situations obviously,” Ingles said.

Randle finally made a 3-pointer after an 0-for-9 first half on the first possession of the third quarter, and his free throws capped a 13-2 spurt midway through the period that extended a six-point lead to 70-53.

The Knicks still led by 16 after Randle’s three-point play with 2:25 remaining, but didn’t make another basket in the quarter as Milwaukee closed with a 13-2 run of its own to trim it to 78-73.

Obi Toppin opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, but Lopez, Grayson Allen and Ingles followed with three in a row for Milwaukee to give the Bucks an 82-81 lead.

“I think we didn’t close the third out well and then the start of the fourth same thing, so that’s probably the biggest thing,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Neither team led by more than three again until Holiday’s 3-pointer made it 103-99 with 47 seconds to play.

Brunson’s aggressive start quickly put Holiday in foul trouble, forcing him to the bench within 4 1/2 minutes. But the Bucks’ big men were much more effective defending Randle, who was 1 for 12, missing all eight 3-point attempts.

Brunson was just 1 for 6 in the second, but Immanuel Quickley stepped up with 13 points as the Knicks took a 51-46 lead to the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Khris Middleton missed his 12th straight game. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer said F/C Serge Ibaka, not with the team for personal reasons, would not rejoin the Bucks during the road trip.

Knicks: Thibodeau said F RJ Barrett, who has missed six games with a lacerated finger on his right hand, is “real close” to returning and the Knicks would see how he progresses Tuesday. Toppin played for the first time since Dec. 7 and scored three points. He had been inactive for 13 games with nondisplaced fracture of his right fibula, then didn’t play in either of the first two games after he was cleared to return.

Bucks: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer?

Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited... The post Notable Bucks player frustrated with coach Mike Budenholzer? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five. “We’re resilient,” Holiday said. “We don’t like to lose. I think close games like that — not that we enjoy those moments — but we do think they’re teaching moments where can kind of close out games and use all that and everything we did tonight in the future.″ The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Thursday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are giving Antetokounmpo the night off on the second end of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (ankle) and Joe Ingles (injury management) have also been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton will have more opportunities on offense as starters. There will also be larger roles for Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jordan Nwora.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness. The Nets are playing their first game since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained knee ligament. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris would start in Durant’s place. The game matches the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston has a two-game lead after winning four straight games.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Big 12 hasn't had top-to-bottom start like this in a decade

From top to bottom, the Big 12 hasn’t started conference play like this in a decade. No. 11 Kansas State has already surpassed last season’s overall win total and made an impressive Top 25 poll debut this week after being picked to finish last in the 10-team league with new coach Jerome Tang and a completely revamped roster. The Wildcats (15-1) have won their first four Big 12 games, just like defending national champion No. 2 Kansas and No. 14 Iowa State, which is surging again after a surprise run to the NCAA Sweet 16 last March. “I’m very thankful. I’ve been really blessed by God to have this opportunity,” Tang said after K-State beat Oklahoma State for its ninth win in a row before he praised his 15-player roster. “I know this is not about me.”
numberfire.com

Bucks' Joe Ingles (injury management) sitting out Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (injury management) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks have ruled out Ingles, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and Grayson Allen (ankle) for the second leg of a back-to-back. MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic’s 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.” “I’m not going to look at it too deep because it is my first game back,” Isaac said. “I’m glad I got a couple buckets to fall, but really it was just for my conditioning. I definitely got tired, so that’s something I’ve got to keep working on to have the impact that I want to.” Playing without any knee brace or any visual sign of a leg injury, Isaac played in each of the four quarters. He had five rebounds and altered several shots. He dunked twice, missed a dunk, drew three fouls, scored on two layups and hit two mid-range jumpers.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Hawks' Young sidelined with illness, won't play vs. Bucks

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said Young woke up not feeling well. “We decided to allow him to rest,” McMillan said. Rookie guard AJ Griffin is likely to start in Young’s spot. He has a big role to fill considering Young leads the Hawks and ranks ninth in the NBA with a 27.5 scoring average. The two-time All-Star is second in the league in assists with 9.8 per game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday. The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Thursday, and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. The Pacers said Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Pacers, who are 23-19 this season. Indiana hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia. “I didn’t know if we would win tonight, but I knew we would come out and play hard,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “This is a very resilient group of young men, and we felt we would have better matchups tonight.” Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year’s Eve. D’Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Name of Boston’s TD Garden to remain through 2045

BOSTON (AP) — The home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins will be known as the TD Garden through 2045. TD Bank and the building’s owner, Delaware North, announced a 20-year extension for the arena naming rights on Thursday. The agreement, which began in 2005, had been set to expire in 2025.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy