ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 44, Oakland Southern, Md. 37

Chapmanville 68, Scott 40

Gilmer County 51, Trinity 48

James Wood, Va. 48, Hampshire 46

Jefferson 43, Musselman 36

John Marshall 49, Weir 29

Linsly 58, Cameron 52

Parkersburg 52, Huntington 50

Parkersburg Catholic 62, Tyler Consolidated 28

Ripley 62, Nitro 37

Sherman 45, Independence 30

Spring Mills 83, Washington 20

Toronto, Ohio 45, Madonna 38

Vincent Warren, Ohio 59, Point Pleasant 9

Westside 47, Mount View 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin add Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell’s defensive staff. Haynes will coach cornerbacks and Scruggs will coach defensive linemen. Hitschler will coach safeties and lead the special-teams unit. “I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said Thursday in a statement. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.” Fickell already had named Mike Tressel his defensive coordinator.
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy