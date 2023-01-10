Monday's Scores

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin add Paul Haynes, Colin Hitschler and Greg Scruggs to new coach Luke Fickell’s defensive staff. Haynes will coach cornerbacks and Scruggs will coach defensive linemen. Hitschler will coach safeties and lead the special-teams unit. “I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said Thursday in a statement. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.” Fickell already had named Mike Tressel his defensive coordinator.

MADISON, WI ・ 52 MINUTES AGO