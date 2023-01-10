ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move

USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams found a new home on Thursday. Williams, a former top recruit in the Class of 2022, announced that he will transfer to the Wisconsin Badgers. Williams tweeted his revealed team of choice on Twitter. The transfer gives Wisconsin an extremely talented player and the highest-rated receiver the program has Read more... The post Former 4-star USC receiver announces huge transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
SFGate

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kagstv.com

EDGE Anthony Lucas, DB Myles Jones transfer to USC, Duke

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M EDGE Anthony Lucas announced on Wednesday that he intends to transfer to USC. Additionally, DB Myles Jones has officially joined Duke, reuniting the seventh-year player with former Aggie Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko, who is currently the head coach of the Blue Devils. Lucas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX
Washington Examiner

USC's nonsensical decision to declare the word 'field' as racist

The University of Southern California's School of Social Work sent a letter declaring it would no longer use the word "field" when referring to one's area of expertise. Instead, it is replacing it with the word "practicum." Why would such a reputable school make such a silly, nonsensical change? Because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood

Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reportedly dies giving birth in Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman has reportedly died while giving birth at an Inglewood hospital Jan. 11. The woman’s friend took to social media to post about the tragedy saying “Centinela Hospital you need to explain what happened to my friend”. So far the hospital has...
INGLEWOOD, CA

