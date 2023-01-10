Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
2urbangirls.com
Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood
Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reportedly dies giving birth in Inglewood hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman has reportedly died while giving birth at an Inglewood hospital Jan. 11. The woman’s friend took to social media to post about the tragedy saying “Centinela Hospital you need to explain what happened to my friend”. So far the hospital has...
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
