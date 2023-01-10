ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VReJd_0k97t4dd00

Authorities have identified a suspect who is accused of assaulting a student at Fresno City College on Monday .

Officials say 18-year-old Marc Anthony Whitmore assaulted another student around 9:15 am on the second floor of the Music/Speech building.

Investigators say Whitmore used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.

The student was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

Officers say Whitmore left the campus after the assault and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Whitmore's whereabouts is asked to call the State Center Community College District Police at (559) 244-6140.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Life in prison for suspect in a drug robbery killing

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 murder of a teenager during a drug robbery in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Friday. Court documents say, on May 28, 2017, 23-year-old Noah Fox and 24-year-old […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Man Charged With Murder, Dismembering Girlfriend

Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, of Fresno, was charged Thursday with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Samantha Sharp, 24, near Raisin City. He remains in Fresno County jail on a $1 million bond. Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright after taking a domestic violence call Monday evening...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Lindsay PD catches more crime with extra manpower

VISALIA – After an influx of new officers were hired in Lindsay’s public safety department, the extra manpower proved to be beneficial, as the city has already seen 39% of criminal cases. Lindsay’s crime case numbers went up this year, but it’s not because crime is rising. Rather,...
LINDSAY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator

Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

One Wounded In Shooting In Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The search continues for a shooter who wounded a man in southeast Fresno Wednesday night. Shotspotter alerted Officers to a shotting near Tulare and First Streets just before 9:30 p.m. They arrived to find bullet casings littered across the street and a man shot in...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Catalytic converter theft interrupted, arrest made in Madera floodwater, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of suspects was arrested for allegedly being caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. According to a social media post on Wednesday, police say that officers were patrolling neighborhoods when they spotted a theft in progress and three males actively […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Surveillance video released in Sunnyside strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Fire Department is searching for two suspects after fire officials release surveillance video from a fire that destroyed a strip mall in the Sunnyside area on Jan. 6. in southeast Fresno.  The newly released video shows two people allegedly throwing objects and shattering a barber shop door. One of […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy