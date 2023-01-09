What They Are Saying Ahead of Georgia's Title Game

Here's a roundup from all that's being writting about Bulldogs-TCU tonight.

FRISCO, Texas – While Georgia and TCU have been gearing up for tonight's national championship game, the rest of the country has been focused on the transfer portal and the basketball court.

Because of this, there's a good chance college football fans don't know the flight status of Uga, what haircut Stetson Bennett will be sporting Monday night, what Lincoln Riley's brother said about being in the title game instead of him or that Stetson Bennett has a brother involved in the championship game also.

Read all the fun stuff, plus everything you need to know about injuries, betting lines and coaches' perspectives in this collection of key stories to get you geared up for tonight's game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart can't win Monday night and TCU coach Sonny Dykes can't lose.No matter who gets the trophy at the end, that's the caseThat tends to happen when everybody is predicting a monumental...

Toughness and physicality. Those are the two words I most associate with TCU and Georgia after the last ten days of evaluation. They are both predicated on...

TCU and Georgia are set to square off Monday night in Inglewood, California, with the CFB Playoff National Championship at stake. There is no shortage of storylines and interesting matchups to watch in this game, as both teams bring

After 9 days, the National Championship is finally here as the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs plan to do battle in SoFi Stadium. Georgia is currently a...

When Georgia takes the field for Monday's National Championship game against TCU, one of the Bulldogs' biggest supporters won't be in the stands. Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head coach Kirby, has reportedly been dealing with health issues over the past few weeks. He was unable to make it

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as...

If Georgia fans needed another reason to be confident heading into Monday's National Championship against TCU, they may have just gotten it. It appears that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, ahead of his final game as a Bulldog, is breaking the...

It's been a pretty good season for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Not only has Riley helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-1 record and appearance in Monday's national championship game, he's generated some buzz as a future head coaching candidate. Of course, compared to his brother,

SoFi Stadium Prohibits Tailgating for National Championship

College football is a sport like no other, full of numerous unique traditions. Traditions like marching bands, live mascots, fight songs, and many others make it one of the most popular sports in America and one of the most unique in the world. But patron's of Monday's National Title game will notice...

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game. This is the third time under Smart that...

Here we are again. TCU, after surprising everyone by winning the Big 12 regular-season title, upset Michigan in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal contest to secure...

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs are set to tee it up inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the 2022-2023 national championship on the line Monday evening. The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a...

The SEC Shorts YouTube channel crew is back at it with the comedic skits and this time it comes just days away from Georgia's national title game against TCU in Los Angeles. The video is focused on...

Stetson Bennett cemented his legacy even further with his performance in Saturday night's instant-classic Peach Bowl victory. The senior quarterback finished the night 23/34 for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the final drive of the game, Bennett was...

The Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are just a few days out from competing for a national title. Georgia currently sits as a 12.5-point favorite as they seek to claim their second national title in as many years. The last time these two teams met was...

Uga X, otherwise known as Que, will not be making the trip to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between his Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. We caught up with Charles Sieler, the owner and handler of the Ugas, to get an update on...

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to become the first team since the creation of the College Football Playoff to win back-to-back National Championship's when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night. Since the inaugural year of the CFP in 2014, there have been...

Georgia fans are no stranger to an underdog story when it comes to a quarterback. Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to defending-national champion is a more well known story to students in Georgia than those of James Oglethorpe and Asa Griggs Candler. So when it comes to the story of TCU’s Max Duggan...

The Georgia Bulldogs will be led by senior signal caller Stetson Bennett IV this Monday night as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship game. Though Stetson will almost certainly receive...

