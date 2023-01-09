LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tasty Laredo tradition is set to kick off on Saturday, January 21. The 27th annual Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl is going to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be live music, pop-up food vendors, a children’s area with rides, a ranch rodeo, and much more. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds off Highway 59.

