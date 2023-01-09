Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laredo Nixon narrowly beats rival Cigarroa in District 30-5A battle for first place
The Laredo Nixon Lady Mustangs fended off a fierce second-half rally to earn a narrow 58-56 victory over the Laredo Cigarroa Lady Toros — Nixon's ninth straight win — in a battle between District 30-5A teams tied for first place
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
Laredo, already the dominant land port between the U.S. and Mexico, could soon play a larger role
Laredo has long been the dominant land port between the United States and Mexico, but according to reporting by The New York Times, the city may soon play an even larger role on the global economic stage. In the wake of supply chain upheaval and alarmed by tensions with China,...
Friday the 13th
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jacket were in the low 40s . Plenty of sunshine will allow for temps to increase into the 60s a high of 68. Tonight with clear skies the heat of the day will escape into space making it a cold night and even cold tomorrow morning.
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
Ballots missing in the recount for Laredo Council District Two Race
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent election recount for Laredo City Council District Two results in more questions than answers. Election officials are trying to explain just how 269 ballots have allegedly gone missing and are unaccounted for. The allegation of missing ballots is being made by Richie Rangel who...
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities. Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December. According to Laredo Police,...
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tasty Laredo tradition is set to kick off on Saturday, January 21. The 27th annual Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl is going to provide a fun-filled event for the whole family. There will be live music, pop-up food vendors, a children’s area with rides, a ranch rodeo, and much more. It all gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds off Highway 59.
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
Accident reported on Chicago Street
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident in west Laredo sends two children to the hospital. The accident happened on Wednesday at the 1200 block of Chicago Street at around 4 p.m. Laredo Police confirmed that two children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time there is...
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been exactly one week since Laredo City Council held a special meeting to discuss the city manager position. During the meeting, it was revealed that SGR, the firm used to help recruit the candidates had several applicants for the position. As the city continues...
Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
Convicted felon to spend nearly ten years in prison for shooting in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is back in prison and will serve nearly a decade behind bars for a shooting that happened in downtown laredo last year. Jimmy Lara had been arrested before for robbery and as such, he is prohibited from owning a gun. However, last year...
Pet of the Week: Lana
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s a new year, and a new pet is looking to start the year off on the right paw. Lana is the first Pet of the Week for 2023. Lana is roughly three-years-old, she is fairly calm but she will go up to people for attention.
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
Cooler Drier Rocky Mountain Air Thursday and Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After desert air raised our temperatures to 88F Wednesday, we will have cooler dry air arrive from the Rockies before dawn. This is not an arctic airmass, and temperatures will still reach the 70′s during Thursday. The Rocky Mountain air will bring chilly nighttime and dawns Thursday and Friday nights. Warmer southerly winds will return by Sunday.
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
