ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
HAWAII STATE
nftplazas.com

Fanatics Offloads its Majority Stake in Candy Digital

Candy Digital has faced a number of challenges as the Web3 world continues to endure the ongoing crypto winter. In November, it had to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Now, there’s more bad news: its majority stakeholder, Fanatics, has announced the sale of its 60% share in the company.
u.today

Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
u.today

BTC Jumps Back Above $17,000, FLR Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned Once Shibarium Launches: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for investors owning the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin: it managed to surpass the $17,000 level once again. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $17,245, according to CoinMarketCap data, which is more than 4% higher than its 2023 low of $16,496 registered on Jan. 1. The Bitcoin price surge occurred amid the cryptocurrency crisis exacerbated by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. U.S. authorities are currently looking into the cryptocurrency giant, and in particular, into DCG’s internal transfers. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire.
thedefiant.io

Avalanche and Amazon Ink Partnership to Boost Subnet Deployment

Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services has partnered with Ava Labs to encourage development on the Avalanche blockchain, the companies announced Wednesday. Ava Labs is the company developing Avalanche. The blockchain’s native token, AVAX, surged more than 22% on the news Wednesday. AVAX Price, Source: The Defiant Terminal. Amazon...
coinchapter.com

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shines with Blazing Presale Performance, While Decentraland (MANA) Loses 90% Value and Ethereum (ETH) Struggles with Incomplete Upgrade

Blockchain technology has continued to evolve and expand in recent years, with a wide range of projects and platforms vying for attention in the space. Among these are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), each of which has its own unique features and benefits. However, while Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have struggled in various ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shone bright with a blazing presale performance. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and see how they’ve fared in the market.
nftplazas.com

BasedHeads NFTs Cause a Stir on the Ethereum Network

BasedAF, a content studio associated with SuperMassive, has gotten off to a roaring start. The project’s BasedHeads Ethereum NFTs completely sold out in under 24 hours of its public launch. With the mint now completed, buyers can soon find out which of the 10,000 NFTs in the collection they will receive.
EWN

Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay

Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy