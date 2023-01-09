U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for investors owning the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin: it managed to surpass the $17,000 level once again. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $17,245, according to CoinMarketCap data, which is more than 4% higher than its 2023 low of $16,496 registered on Jan. 1. The Bitcoin price surge occurred amid the cryptocurrency crisis exacerbated by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. U.S. authorities are currently looking into the cryptocurrency giant, and in particular, into DCG’s internal transfers. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire.

