CoinDesk
Amazon Web Services Taps Avalanche to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Enterprises, Governments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services will work with Ava Labs to try to bring wider adoption of blockchain technology by enterprises, institutions and governments, the two companies announced in ablog post Wednesday. The partnership...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Avalanche’s Amazon partnership; Silvergate’s $4.3B bailout
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 11 saw Avalanche announce a partnership with AWS as Silvergate revealed that it received a $4.3 billion bailout from a San Francisco Bank. Meanwhile, Robinhood is delisting and selling its BSV, WazirX has published its proof-of-reserves report, and FTX has recovered $5 billion. Plus, research on Bitcoin prices and their relation to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
nftplazas.com
Fanatics Offloads its Majority Stake in Candy Digital
Candy Digital has faced a number of challenges as the Web3 world continues to endure the ongoing crypto winter. In November, it had to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Now, there’s more bad news: its majority stakeholder, Fanatics, has announced the sale of its 60% share in the company.
u.today
Can Ethereum 2.0 Kill Layer 2 Projects?
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Embattled crypto group DCG is reportedly under investigation by US prosecutors over money transfers at lending arm Genesis
Crypto giant Digital Currency Group is under investigation by the SEC and DOJ, according to Bloomberg. The probe examines money flows between DCG and Genesis' troubled lending arm. Pressure is growing on DCG following the implosion of FTX that's left it exposed to liquidity issues. Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group...
u.today
BTC Jumps Back Above $17,000, FLR Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders, Trillions of SHIB to Be Burned Once Shibarium Launches: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for investors owning the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin: it managed to surpass the $17,000 level once again. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $17,245, according to CoinMarketCap data, which is more than 4% higher than its 2023 low of $16,496 registered on Jan. 1. The Bitcoin price surge occurred amid the cryptocurrency crisis exacerbated by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group. U.S. authorities are currently looking into the cryptocurrency giant, and in particular, into DCG’s internal transfers. For now, the authorities are yet to bring an indictment against Silbert’s crypto empire.
Coinbase just announced it’s laying off 20% of its staff amid broader cuts in the crypto industry
The company reached a $100 million settlement over compliance violations with regulators last week.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
thedefiant.io
Avalanche and Amazon Ink Partnership to Boost Subnet Deployment
Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services has partnered with Ava Labs to encourage development on the Avalanche blockchain, the companies announced Wednesday. Ava Labs is the company developing Avalanche. The blockchain’s native token, AVAX, surged more than 22% on the news Wednesday. AVAX Price, Source: The Defiant Terminal. Amazon...
coinchapter.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shines with Blazing Presale Performance, While Decentraland (MANA) Loses 90% Value and Ethereum (ETH) Struggles with Incomplete Upgrade
Blockchain technology has continued to evolve and expand in recent years, with a wide range of projects and platforms vying for attention in the space. Among these are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), each of which has its own unique features and benefits. However, while Ethereum (ETH) and Decentraland (MANA) have struggled in various ways, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has shone bright with a blazing presale performance. In this article, we will take a closer look at these three projects and see how they’ve fared in the market.
nftplazas.com
BasedHeads NFTs Cause a Stir on the Ethereum Network
BasedAF, a content studio associated with SuperMassive, has gotten off to a roaring start. The project’s BasedHeads Ethereum NFTs completely sold out in under 24 hours of its public launch. With the mint now completed, buyers can soon find out which of the 10,000 NFTs in the collection they will receive.
Crypto DEX Uniswap Introduces Crypto Purchases Through Fiat Using MoonPay
Uniswap users can now purchase crypto using their credit and debit cards. Crypto purchases through fiat will be available on Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. The service will be provided with no minimum fees and zero spreads on USDC purchases. The protocol is working on an option to convert...
dailyhodl.com
Dozens of New Cardano Whales Emerge As ADA Bounces Big in Less Than Two Weeks: Analytics Firm
Dozens of new Cardano (ADA) whale and “shark” addresses are emerging amid Cardano’s price surge in the early days of 2023, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment says 28 new addresses holding at least one million ADA have formed since the beginning of the year.
