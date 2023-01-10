ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor

West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Delivery: Felix Anudike-Uzomah heads to the NFL, ending a remarkable rise at Kansas State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The NCAA allows football players to compete in one-third of the regular season schedule — four games in the regular season — and maintain the ability to redshirt. The NCAA even decided it was OK for players to play in bowl games as an added bonus. But the NCAA doesn't allow student-athletes to play other sports without using up a year of eligibility. Fitz thinks the NCAA should at least allow some form of competition for redshirts in basketball.
MANHATTAN, KS
What's Next for Derek Carr?

Brady Quinn and Rick Spielman join Jenny Dell to discuss what's next for the former Raiders signal caller after he seemingly bid farewell to the team.
FSU offers 2024 OT Marques Easley

Florida State offered Kankakee (Ill.) three-star junior offensive tackle Marques Easley on Thursday evening. He mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman is approaching 20 offers. FSU joins Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
