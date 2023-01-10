GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The NCAA allows football players to compete in one-third of the regular season schedule — four games in the regular season — and maintain the ability to redshirt. The NCAA even decided it was OK for players to play in bowl games as an added bonus. But the NCAA doesn't allow student-athletes to play other sports without using up a year of eligibility. Fitz thinks the NCAA should at least allow some form of competition for redshirts in basketball.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO