Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
Deion Sanders: Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join Colorado football coaching staff
Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer would join Colorado football's coaching staff in some capacity this offseason. The recently-hired Buffaloes head coach explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Mike Zimmer is going to walk through that door any moment, Willie Taggart is going...
What 2023 G Niccolò Moretti brings to Illini
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper breaks down what Italian guard Niccolò Moretti brings to Illinois basketball.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
Analysis: What new OL coach Brian Armstrong brings to Fresno State
BarkBoard breaks down how Coach Armstrong's strategies and production could impact the Bulldogs moving forward.
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
BRO Exclusive: Transfer TE Moliki Matavao Talks First Days at UCLA, Dante Moore, Recruitment, and More
UCLA transfer tight end Moliki Matavao talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his decision to transfer from Oregon, what made UCLA attractive, what kind of relationships he's built so far, how Dante Moore factored in, and much more...
OTB's Defensive Inventory for 2023: Another step forward for the defense?
Florida State's defense was good this past season, but can it make the jump forward to the next level? Noles247's On The Bench dives into the additions, returners, and departures on the defensive side of the ball to give a thorough assessment of whether the Seminoles can legitimately level up in 2023.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
The Battle's End Collective announces relationship with FSU QB Tate Rodemaker
The Battle's End Collective has announced a relationship with Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker on Thursday. Battle's End shared the announcement of their partnership with Rodemaker on their Twitter account moments ago. Rodemaker -- a redshirt sophomore signal caller -- served as Jordan Travis' primary backup throughout the 2022 season....
Daily Delivery: Felix Anudike-Uzomah heads to the NFL, ending a remarkable rise at Kansas State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The NCAA allows football players to compete in one-third of the regular season schedule — four games in the regular season — and maintain the ability to redshirt. The NCAA even decided it was OK for players to play in bowl games as an added bonus. But the NCAA doesn't allow student-athletes to play other sports without using up a year of eligibility. Fitz thinks the NCAA should at least allow some form of competition for redshirts in basketball.
PODCAST: Mike Houston puts a wrap on the 2022 season and looks ahead to the future
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston joins the Hoist The Colours podcast for an in-depth interview on the state of college football, NIL, the Pirates' 2022 season, the roster going forward, and much more. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is...
Where LSU football stands in SEC hierarchy heading into 2023 offseason
As recent history has repeatedly foretold, the SEC is in a class of its own when it comes to the college football hierarchy. Just since the start of the College Football.
What's Next for Derek Carr?
Brady Quinn and Rick Spielman join Jenny Dell to discuss what's next for the former Raiders signal caller after he seemingly bid farewell to the team.
FSU offers 2024 OT Marques Easley
Florida State offered Kankakee (Ill.) three-star junior offensive tackle Marques Easley on Thursday evening. He mentioned FSU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman is approaching 20 offers. FSU joins Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana,...
Rusty's Rambling's - UGA staff on the road
UGA staff is set to hit the road on Friday morning find where we expect Kirby Smart and others while out on the road.
FSU undoubtedly fortified the trenches via the Transfer Portal
Florida State entered the offseason with the goal to get stronger and bigger in the trenches. For a team seemingly poised to take the next step from good to great, an investment of scholarships for readymade players was sensible. So the Seminoles set out to bring beef to the interior...
Christopherson: Youthful staff? Yep. Hungry staff? Sure seems so.
You don't expect January weather to be your buddy around here, but 20-something degree days punch like Tyson in his prime. Especially when the temperatures were in the 50s earlier in the week. I was thinking about how much I despise frigid days while walking into the stadium Thursday for...
