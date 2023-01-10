Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy made a major mistake in 2021. House Dems won’t repeat it.
It’s widely understood at this point that Kevin McCarthy erred mightily in 2021 when he effectively boycotted the House Jan. 6 committee by pulling all five Republicans he had picked for the panel. His short-sighted furor followed then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of two of his picks for the committee,...
MSNBC
Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
MSNBC
Just how many deals did Kevin McCarthy strike with the far-right?
As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struggled last week to get the support he needed from his own members, much of the focus was on negotiations over a proposed rules package. That made sense: The rules would help dictate how the chamber would operate over the course of the 118th Congress, and far-right members sought to use it as a vehicle that would give them power.
MSNBC
The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos
It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
MSNBC
James Carville on GOP’s new power
Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
MSNBC
Why Democrats were so eager to talk about the GOP’s first bill
After a prolonged fight over who should serve as speaker, the new House Republican majority finally got to work yesterday. GOP lawmakers could’ve picked anything for their first bill, but fulfilling a campaign promise, they went with a poorly named proposal they called the “Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act.” The New York Times reported overnight:
MSNBC
N.Y. Republicans call on lying Rep. George Santos to step down
UPDATE (Jan. 12, 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET): This post has been updated to explain what would happen if Rep. George Santos resigned. Republican officials in New York want off the George Santos train. The Nassau County Republican Committee, which serves much of the freshman congressman's district on Long Island, officially...
MSNBC
Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’
Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to calls for Republican Congressman George Santos to resign. “I don't think he should be here, that's for sure,” says Fitzpatrick. “But there's a process in place that has to apply equally to all members for both parties in both chambers.”Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding
The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Why the GOP changed the name of the Education and Labor Committee
On Capitol Hill, members of both parties often invest a fair amount of energy into renaming things. In 2004, for example, Republicans changed the GAO’s official name from the General Accounting Office to the Government Accountability Office for reasons I’ve never fully understood. This year, as a new...
MSNBC
Additional classified documents found by Biden team
NBC News Correspondent Carol Lee, editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes, and Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University Eddie Glaude discuss Carol Lee’s reporting that Biden aides discovered at least one additional batch of classified documentsJan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP NY Rep. Brandon Williams: George Santos must resign
Rep. Brandon Williams on fellow New York Republican Rep. George Santos: “He should return to private life, confront and deal with the issues that are mounting, and let the people of NY-3 elect someone else and move on.”Jan. 13, 2023.
Biden aides blame Trump for making them feel 'weird' about transition as documents were mishandled: report
CNN reported that the chaotic transition period between the Obama and Trump presidencies led then-Vice President Biden's aides to misplace classified documents.
MSNBC
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents
Aides to President Biden have reportedly found a second batch of classified documents at a different location than the Washington office he used after the Obama administration. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Jan. 11, 2023.
