Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city's street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for John B., Stone Drive interchange
KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to...
Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2000, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Sheriff's Office gets state grant to address recidivism
Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $1 million state grant to reduce recidivism at the county’s Detention Center. Members of the county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to accept the three-year grant that was awarded to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. The grant, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local funding match.
wjhl.com
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning
BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools display new math textbooks before adoption
As Johnson City Schools prepare to select new math textbooks and instructional materials for the next adoption cycle, the community is invited to review the materials and share any concerns. Johnson City Schools is in the process of selecting math textbooks, which will be in effect for students for the...
Kingsport Times-News
Elk Avenue utilities relocation will be rescheduled
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed the public that work has been temporarily delayed a construction project on Elk Avenue between the Broad Street split to North Roan Street to relocate utilities. The relocation will require the closure of the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue in that block.
WHSV
Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12. William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading...
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
wjhl.com
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified …. The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as...
Comments / 0