ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city's street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for John B., Stone Drive interchange

KINGSPORT — The Model City is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant, CDM Smith of Knoxville, to study the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The scope of the study includes John B. Dennis from Bloomingdale Road to...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders on Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new chair of FTDD board of directors

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2000, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD Board of Directors since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Sheriff's Office gets state grant to address recidivism

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $1 million state grant to reduce recidivism at the county’s Detention Center. Members of the county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to accept the three-year grant that was awarded to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. The grant, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local funding match.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission looks at temporary halt to South Fork rezoning

BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on the rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans

ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather

Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The sole abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities is now in a legal battle with its landlord. Kilo Delta, LLC, the owner of the property on the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, is suing the current tenant, Bristol Women’s Health, claiming fraud, concealment and misrepresentation by the abortion provider. Court […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools display new math textbooks before adoption

As Johnson City Schools prepare to select new math textbooks and instructional materials for the next adoption cycle, the community is invited to review the materials and share any concerns. Johnson City Schools is in the process of selecting math textbooks, which will be in effect for students for the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elk Avenue utilities relocation will be rescheduled

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed the public that work has been temporarily delayed a construction project on Elk Avenue between the Broad Street split to North Roan Street to relocate utilities. The relocation will require the closure of the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue in that block.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy