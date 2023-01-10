ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mark Malneritch
3d ago

it is normal cycles. besides until china does anything nothing will make a difference. Europe going through food shortages because of global policies. u.a. should learn from that. bring back fossil fuels

AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger

California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
Surfline

The Almost Eddie Swell Turns its Attention to Southern California

Powerful WNW swell builds through Friday, holds Saturday. Average SoCal breaks see the most size Saturday, long period spots pump Friday. Wind generally favorable Fri & Sat morning – more problematic deeper in the weekend. The XXL swell that slammed Hawaii on Wednesday (which we broadcast live here as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

CA is already susceptible to major flooding. Climate change is making it worse

Parts of Santa Barbara County — including all of Montecito and parts of Carpinteria and Summerland — are under evacuation orders as heavy rain drenches lands scarred by past wildfires. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Californians are under evacuation orders, and most of LA is under a flood watch. At least 16 people are dead following back-to-back storms that have hit the Golden State hard. Another storm is in the forecast for this weekend.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

What does this stream of rain mean for groundwater levels? Here's what one expert has to say

photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The consistent stream of rain and mountain snow that’s rolled through California has raised lots of questions about drought conditions and groundwater levels.   Marcus Trotta, groundwater expert with Sonoma Water, said it’s complicated.   "Groundwater recharge is really one of the more challenging things to really understand and characterize," Trotta said.   Rain is of course a good thing for replenishing groundwater, Trotta said.   "In general, groundwater recharge occurs through a couple different mechanisms," Trotta said. "One is when precipitation falls on soils and some of that precipitation will run off. Some of it will get used by plants and vegetation."   "Some...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California's drought has led to a groundwater overdraft

Faced with ongoing drought, farmers in California have sought ways to find a precious natural resource: water.In the San Joaquin Valley, an area in central California known as the breadbasket of the world, people have long bolstered the water supply by pumping from underground basins. But experts say people have been overdrafting groundwater for years.Agriculture is a booming industry in California, employing around 420,000 people across the state and supplying more than 400 different types of crops to consumers around the world. But with limited access to water, and with rain and snow hard to come by, reservoir levels are at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California

The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters. The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing...
CALIFORNIA STATE

