New Jersey State

newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections

Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
New Jersey Globe

Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please

A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines

Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wbgo.org

Murphy announces plan to revamp ‘antiquated’ liquor license system

During his fifth State of the State address Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed an overhaul to the state’s liquor licensing system, and announced a program that would allow people in the state to freely obtain the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone. Murphy’s proposal would gradually ease current liquor licensing...
insidernj.com

Republicans Savage Murphy’s ‘Extreme’ Speech

In the aftermath, Republicans trashed Governor Phil Murphy’s speech. “Taxes are too high,” Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio said. “Second quarter GDP was negative.”. He lamented what he described as an unfair business climate, thanks to Murphy’s tax policies. “Let’s cut the corporate business tax,” DiMaio...
wbgo.org

WATCH HERE for the January 11th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" at 7pm

On the January 11 edition of Ask Governor Murphy, host Nancy Solomon and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be taking your phone calls and social media questions regarding several topics including Tuesday's State of the State address in Trenton. The number to call the AGM is 973-297-0941 and you...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Shore News Network

New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight

A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ

