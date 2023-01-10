Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
Governor Murphy signs bill unfreezing severance protections
Severance protections long stalled by the pandemic are set to go into effect after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending their stasis. The new law requires qualifying businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to provide severance pay when they lay off 50 or more workers within a 30-day period as part of a move or closure.
Democrats to Dr. Oz: run for office as a Republican in New Jersey, please
A top New Jersey Democrat remains hopeful that Dr. Mehmet Oz returns to his home in Cliffside Park and runs for office in New Jersey. “Dr. Oz is fresh off of getting embarrassed in the Pennsylvania US Senate race and exposed a Trump-loving fraud. New Jersey Democrats would welcome a chance to beat Dr. Oz here as well and send him back to one of his other ten houses,” Saily Avelenda, the executive director of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee told the New Jersey Globe. “But maybe he should leave the tequila and crudités in Pennsylvania — Jersey is more of a pizza and bagels kind of state.”
Gov. Murphy proposes ending NJ's cap on liquor licenses for a single town
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address for 2023, the first such address delivered live at the State House in three years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, a town can only award one license per 3,000 residents. Liquor licenses go for more than $1 million in some communities [ more › ]
Murphy, in State of the State, looks to 'build the next New Jersey' but pokes at DeSantis
People “don’t want to see Washington-style dysfunction and chaos — and neither do we,” Murphy said near the start of his hourlong address.
Turner comes out in support of abolishing county lines
Few things are more emblematic of New Jersey politics than the county organization line. In almost every county in the state, both parties gather before the primary to decide on their preferred candidate, and with the help of favorably designed ballots, those candidates almost always win. But one of the...
New Jersey: Judge Preserves Right To Expanded Conceal Gun Carry
The United States Supreme Court previously determined that the right to carry a concealed weapon could not be infringed by the states … as some had been doing for many years. This didn’t stop Democrat-controlled states like New Jersey from trying to restrict this Constitutionally provided right to hear arms … even the Supreme Court decision.
Murphy announces plan to revamp ‘antiquated’ liquor license system
During his fifth State of the State address Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed an overhaul to the state’s liquor licensing system, and announced a program that would allow people in the state to freely obtain the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone. Murphy’s proposal would gradually ease current liquor licensing...
Republicans Savage Murphy’s ‘Extreme’ Speech
In the aftermath, Republicans trashed Governor Phil Murphy’s speech. “Taxes are too high,” Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio said. “Second quarter GDP was negative.”. He lamented what he described as an unfair business climate, thanks to Murphy’s tax policies. “Let’s cut the corporate business tax,” DiMaio...
Monmouth poll: 68% of New Jerseyans acknowledge Blacks and whites not treated equally
Nearly 70% of New Jerseyans believe that Black and white people are not treated equally in society – up from 50% in 2012 — but one-third of the state says that racial and ethnic discrimination is not a problem in New Jersey, according to a new Monmouth University poll released today.
Convicted killer Sean Lannon served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 New Mexico homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
WATCH HERE for the January 11th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" at 7pm
On the January 11 edition of Ask Governor Murphy, host Nancy Solomon and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be taking your phone calls and social media questions regarding several topics including Tuesday's State of the State address in Trenton. The number to call the AGM is 973-297-0941 and you...
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Stop charging suppliers for NJ heroin deaths (Opinion)
A sad and tragic case from 2017 was the subject of nj.com’s in depth look at New Jersey’s strict liability for drug induced death law. Then 32, Shannon McGuigan was friends with a 26-year-old woman. Both were addicted to heroin. The younger woman was sick from withdrawal and...
