BottleRock Festival 2023 Lineup Headliners: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers + More Details

Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Coachella 2023 OFFICIAL Lineup Rumors Are True!: BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and More to Perform
The rumors are true all this time! The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival had just announced the official lineup for the biggest music event this year and fans are excited to see their beloved artists perform on stage; are your favorite musicians here?. According to Rolling Stone, the famed...
musictimes.com
Bonnaroo Festival 2023 Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Paramore, More!
The annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has recently announced its 2023 lineup and fans couldn't be more excited!. The Bonnaroo 2023 lineup has already been released, and fans could expect quite large headliners for the four-day festivities. The show, is set to start on Jun. 15, 2023, Thursday, and...
musictimes.com
Foo Fighters First Full Show 2023 Announced: Taylor Hawkins' Replacement Found?
Ten months after drummer Taylor Hawkins' untimely death, the Foo Fighters have announced their first full concert without him. The band led by Dave Grohl will headline the first night of the three-night Boston Calling festival at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts on May 26. The Foos were scheduled...
musictimes.com
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Nominees List, Date, Venue, More Details
IHeartRadio Music Awards just announced what fans should expect for this year's show-which is going to be a banger because not only are this year's nominees list a short, short list, but the show will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Every year, fans gather to witness history-in-the-making at music...
musictimes.com
Justin Bieber Reportedly Declined Offer to Headline Coachella — Here’s Why
Justin Bieber was originally selected to lead Coachella this year, but the singer reportedly turned down the organizers. A news outlet revealed what happened in a report saying Bieber declined the offer to lead this year's Coachella music festival. Still, it noted that he may be part of the 2024 event.
musictimes.com
RUMOR HAS IT: Does Twitter Trend Mean Adele is a Favorite To Win iHeart Music Award for Favorite Residency?
Adele has been nominated for Favorite Residency at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Twittersphere could not be more pleased. Adele has one of the most brilliantly melodic voices of our generation. From the days of "Rolling in the Deep" to her inspiring album 30, the superstar has ensured that we have a deep catalogue of fantastic numbers to listen to as the soundtracks of our lives. As is the case with most mega-sensations, Adele's fans are die-hard. They love the star, celebrating every victory she has. Her most recent triumph is receiving the nomination for Favorite Residency for the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.
musictimes.com
'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globes 2023 Win Precursor To Oscars Triumph Over Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Lady Gaga?
The Golden Globes 2023 was one of the most talked-about celebrations on social media right now. From the actors that scored their first win, and to TV legend Ryan Murphy earning the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2023 Golden Globes was arguably the best awards ceremony show so far, according to some netizens.
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga to Appear on Netflix’s Wednesday? Jenna Ortega Shares Possible Character She Would Play
Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary" from the 2011 album "Born This Way" rose to popularity in recent months after the track was used in numerous TikTok videos thanks to Jenna Ortega's viral dance in the hit Netflix series "Wednesday." As the decade-old song amassed massive popularity amid its resurgence, many...
musictimes.com
The Weeknd New Music 2023: Singer Reveals New Material Coming Amid Other Projects
Following the massive success of his recently released song for "Avatar: The Way of Water," The Weeknd is just testing out the waters in preparation for new music. According to his interview with Hollywood Reporter, the "Blinding Lights" singer was deeply moved and inspired by the first "Avatar" movie that came out over a decade ago.
musictimes.com
Fall Out Boy NEW Song 2023: Release Date Confirmed After Months of Teasing?
After a long wait, Fall Out Boy has finally confirmed that they're coming back with a new single and a possible new album in the near future; when is it coming out?. The pop rock band has been teasing their fans by sharing cryptic advertisements, mysterious postcards, and more over the past few months and today, they're ready to announce when their next project is dropping.
musictimes.com
Ellie Goulding ‘Higher Than Heaven’ DELAYED; Singer Initially Hesitated New Album’s Release?
Sad news for Ellie Goulding's fans, the singer's highly-anticipated comeback album has been delayed and it appears that she initially hesitated about her new record's release date; what was the reason?. Taking to her official Twitter account , the English singer began her statement by apologizing to her supporters, saying...
musictimes.com
Donald Glover Not Retiring from Music: Childish Gambino Promises New Music
Donald Glover surprised fans when he announced that he will no longer make and release music as Childish Gambino-but he's now singing a different tune six years later. During his appearance at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet, the actor-slash-musician revealed that he is not totally through with music, and in fact is making a comeback.
musictimes.com
Zack De La Rocha Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + Can Rage Against the Machine's Vocalist Recover From SEVERE Foot Injury?
Happy Birthday Zack De La Rocha! We hope you are recovering!. American singer, songwriter, rapper, and activist Zack de la Rocha has a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is is best known as the lead singer and songwriter for the rap metal band, Rage Against...
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck REAL Cause of Death: Legendary Rock Icon Dead at 78
Jeff Beck, a Grammy-winning rock guitarist whose solo career skyrocketed in the past decades, has died. He was 78. Beck's family confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday. The bereaved loved ones revealed he died at a hospital near his Surrey, England, home Tuesday. The same press release, cited...
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
musictimes.com
The Weeknd New Music Coming Soon Following 'Avatar 2' Music Shortlist For Oscars 2023
It looks like Abel is spending a lot of time in the studio working on his next record, after releasing his recent song, "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)," for the highly-anticipated movie "Avatar 2: The Way of the Water." "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" is part...
musictimes.com
Spotify Is WIDE AWAKE: Katy Perry Joins The Top 25 Artists with the Most Monthly Listeners
Katy Perry has officially joined the top 25 artists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. The "Dark Horse" singer has been making her name in the world of music for quite some time. She, like any other great artist, has had her genres. She has had her memeable moments. (The world went crazy over debating whether they were left shark or right shark. Only the real ones remember.) Just recently she went viral over her doll-eye twitch while she was performing in Las Vegas.
musictimes.com
U2 New Album: Rock Band to Drop 40 Re-recorded Tracks After Larry Mullen’s Shocking Revelation
U2 has been a part of many people's lives through the decades and it appears that they will be bringing major nostalgia vibes this year as they re-recorded and re-imagined 40 of their classic hits compiled into one album; when is it coming out?. According to Rolling Stone, the Irish...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Album Caused a Stir in UK, Promo Banned -- Why Is It Offensive, Exactly? [Details]
A promotional advertisement for Demi Lovato's album 'Holy Fvck' has been banned in the United Kingdom for its potential to cause serious offense to Christians. The pop rock star's current album poster depicting her wearing "bondage" on a crucifix mattress violates the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) regulation for "linking sexuality to the sacred emblem of the cross and the crucifixion."
musictimes.com
Iggy Azalea Confirms New Music After Announcing 'Retirement': 'I'm Coming Back! Cry About It!'
Iggy Azalea is entering a new era with her music, two years after the release of her last album, as she had just announced that she has some new music lined up for release this year. Back in August, Azalea confirmed that she returned to the recording studio, but she's...
Comments / 0