BottleRock Festival 2023 Lineup Headliners: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers + More Details

Adele has been nominated for Favorite Residency at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Twittersphere could not be more pleased. Adele has one of the most brilliantly melodic voices of our generation. From the days of "Rolling in the Deep" to her inspiring album 30, the superstar has ensured that we have a deep catalogue of fantastic numbers to listen to as the soundtracks of our lives. As is the case with most mega-sensations, Adele's fans are die-hard. They love the star, celebrating every victory she has. Her most recent triumph is receiving the nomination for Favorite Residency for the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.

20 HOURS AGO