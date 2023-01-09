Read full article on original website
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
bossierpress.com
Five Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designation
The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout the state the opportunity...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Police Corporal receives national certification for emergency management training
Today, Bossier City Police Cpl. George Fanning received a national certification for extensive emergency management training and experience in response to multiple types of natural and other disasters. Col. Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director, presented Cpl. Fanning with the Military Emergency Management Specialist (MEMS) badge, the first...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City-based doctor talks entrepreneurship with the US Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Tonya Mister followed her husband, who is active-duty Air Force, wherever fate took them. The plan was once he got close to retirement, she would start her own business. With his retirement two years away, she took the plunge. As the new owner of SOW & REAP Physical Therapy,...
LSU Legend Announces Youth Football Camp in Shreveport
Former LSU and San Diego Chargers running back Jacob Hester announced the weekend date for his upcoming youth football camp this spring. I'm proud to continue the tradition of building champions in northwest Louisiana. Our camps help support The Hester Sports Foundation for youth sports. Together, we are truly making...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
Here is Why You Need to Leave Shreveport for the Weekend
Do You Feel Your Anxiety and Workload Taking Over Your Life?. For me, it feels like work has doubled. I look forward to vacation more than ever before. I only take one big vacation a year, and that leaves me with not much to look forward to. Why not put some effort into planning a getaway vacation?
q973radio.com
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming to Shreveport Next?
We all got so excited last week about the BUC-EE’s coming to Louisiana, even if it’s in Ruston and not Shreveport — you can imagine how excited I was to see the headline of the first In-N-Out Burger east of Texas to open!!. While it is true,...
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2022 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS
On Tuesday, January 10, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community. leaders at the 75th Annual Gala, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bossier Chamber. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
KSLA
Former Shreveport NAACP president files lawsuit over allegations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former president of the Shreveport NAACP and former comptroller of Woodlawn Terrace Apartments is suing over false claims and defamatory comments he claims caused him anxiety, mental anguish, embarrassment and loss of future potential employment. Michael Lafitte’s attorney filed the petition last month against Barbara...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
Two High-Profile Murder Trials to Start in Caddo Court
A pair of high-profile second-degree murder trials will be held this week in Caddo District Court, with jury selections commencing Monday, January 9, 2023. One involves a pair of victims shot at an altercation in downtown Shreveport in June 2019. The other centers on the death of a child struck by a stray bullet fired near a west Shreveport motel two years later.
KTBS
More crime cameras coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - More cameras will be added throughout the city to help with the fight against crime. District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor introduced legislation that received unanimous approval to fund the purchase of cameras for access by the Real Time Crime Center. Taylor referenced the recent crime-riddled weekend that left a woman dead, a child and others injured by gunfire.
