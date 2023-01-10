Girls Basketball: Bayonne Falls to Montville, 67-60

BAYONNE, NJ -- In a high-level crossover matchup, Montville defeated the Bayonne girls basketball team, 67-60, on Monday.

Janaya Meyers finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne (8-2), which was outscored by four points in the first quarter and then by one point apiece in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Giselle Davis finished with 14 points for the Bees and Cyniah Smith scored 10 points and made three steals. Grace Kowalski led Montville (7-2) with 19 points, seven assists and four steals.



