Montville, NJ

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Falls to Montville, 67-60

 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ -- In a high-level crossover matchup, Montville defeated the Bayonne girls basketball team, 67-60, on Monday.

Janaya Meyers finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for Bayonne (8-2), which was outscored by four points in the first quarter and then by one point apiece in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Giselle Davis finished with 14 points for the Bees and Cyniah Smith scored 10 points and made three steals. Grace Kowalski led Montville (7-2) with 19 points, seven assists and four steals.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Verona Beats Belleville, 47-39

BELLEVILLE, NJ -- Verona was nearly perfect from the foul line in its 47-39 boys basketball victory over Belleville on Thursday. The Hillbillies (5-6) sank 15 of 16 foul shots, outscoring Belleville in each quarter as they slowly added to their lead. Senior guard Alex Rodriguez led Verona with 16 points and hit six of seven from the line. Andrew Boyle hit for 11 points. Riley Ying was six for six at the stripe.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Handles East Brunswick, 67-41

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -- The South Brunswick boys basketball team outscored East Brunswick by 13 points in the second quarter and went on to post a 67-41 victory over the Bears Thursday night. Daniel Swirad scored 15 points to pace four double-digit scorers for the Vikings (7-4), who outscored EB, 23-10, in the second quarter to take a 37-23 halftime lead. Arshvir Singh, Kalani Antoine and Harmehar Chhabra scored 11 points apiece for South Brunswick. Matt Mikulka connected for 12 points for East Brunswick (2-9), which sank eight of nine free throws in the game. Mike Mikulka had 10 points for the Bears.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to Phillipsburg in Double OT, 71-69

WARREN, NJ — Double overtime. Down 27-21 at the half, Watchung Hills outscored Phillipsburg 21-11 in the fourth quarter to tie it up and force overtime. 9-9 in the first OT and then down 6-4 in the second for a 71-69 final score. The third game in a row that the Warriors have lost by a slim margin. “Tough loss tonight…back at it tomorrow,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. Alex Graf led the Warriors with 21 points. Tommy Morris sunk 16, and Aiden Hockmeyer  and John Kelly Rachel chipped in 10.  Andrew Martin and Matthew Scerbo, Jr. led the scoring for Phillipsburg with 21 points apiece. SEE VIDEO https://youtu.be/xjzZ49n2aFo  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Colonia-Woodbridge Beats Middletown South, 3-0

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — The Colonia-Woodbridge ice hockey team scored all its goals in the first period and went on to a 3-0 victory over Middletown South on Wednesday. Ryan Lukko scored two of the goals for the Patriots (7-0), opening the scoring with 11:32 left in the opening period, then tallying a second goal five minutes later. Hubert Polchlopek scored with 1:41 left in the first period. He also finished with two assists. Dylan Godsil also contributed two assists, and Braeden Rafferty and Chris Walusz each notched one assist. Hunter Galgani made 28 saves for Woodbridge-Colonia.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball Player Caroline Freer is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- After missing part of the girls soccer season last fall with an injury, Caroline Freer recovered in time to be an integral part of the Gov. Livingston girls basketball team this winter. Freer is the only senior on the team, which has nonethless put together a 7-4 record so far thanks, in part, to Freer, the team captain. "This year, Caroline is the only senior on the team. She is our leader on and off the court," Gov. Livingston girls basketball coach Chris Eckert said. "She is our team captain, and our team is very lucky to have...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Wrestling Remains Undefeated by Trouncing Randolph

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School wrestling team on Wednesday dominated Randolph, a win that brought the Gaels record to 6-0 on the season. The Senior Night match saw Roxbury emerge the victor by a score of 48-27. Randolph was leading 21-15 heading into the match at 138 pounds, with the majority of the Rams’ points coming via forfeits at 106 pounds and 120 pounds. Up to that point, Roxbury's points were scored by pins by junior Austin Buczynski, at heavyweight, and sophmore Daniel Visha in the 113-pound weight class while senior captain Kareem Jones won his match at 126 pounds via...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Boys Basketball Team Wins by Seven

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School boys basketball team won 58-51 over High Point when they hosted them on Tuesday. The Braves took the lead by seven in the first half of the game. They continued to score and maintain the seven-point lead to take the victory. Leading Newton in scoring was Jake Benitz with 23 points, followed by Fabian Specht with 13 points and Maxwell Maslowski with 11. Domenic Lotruglio put up seven points, and Dom Ferdenzi and Robert McCullough each added another two points to the score board. The Newton High School boys basketball team’s overall record is 3-5 and their NJAC-Freedom record is 1-3. They will play away against North Hunterdon on Saturday, January 14 beginning at 10 a.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Wins 10th in a Row, Beats University

NEWARK, NJ -- The undefeated Caldwell boys basketball team won its 10th consecutive game, 66-52, over University on Thursday. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs, who broke to a 25-11 lead after one quarter and extended that to 45-21 by halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 16 points, Lorenzo Sozio netted 10 points and Ryan Lawrence had 10 points for Caldwell. Rahmire Sanon-Kelly of winless University led all scorers with 23 points.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Pins St. Mary, 69-12

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights defeated St. Mary, 69-12 in a NJIC wrestling match on Thursday at Hasbrouck Heights High School.    Hasbrouck Heights Drew Eckert (113 pounds) earned an 8-7 decision over D'Var David, while Derek Fermin (126) pinned Gabrial Moreno.  Hasbrouck Heights Daniel Amendola pinned Nick Ford at 157 pounds, and Juan Mendoza picked up a pinfall victory for the Aviators at 215 pounds.  Hasbrouck Heights 69, St. Mary 12 106 Nico Nipitella (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 113 Drew Eckert (Hasbrouck Heights) over D`Var David (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) (Dec 8-7) 120 Kyle Von Seidelmann (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 126 Derek Fermin (Hasbrouck Heights) over Gabrial Moreno (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) (Fall 1:36) 132 Jake Olivero (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 138 Jayden Chicaiza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 144 Ckalvin Guachichulca (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 150 Anthony Moreno (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) over Unknown (For.) 157 Daniel Amendola (Hasbrouck Heights) over Nick Ford (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) (Fall 1:24) 165 Logan Rendzio (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 175 Joshua Santelises (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 190 Max Castro (Hasbrouck Heights) over Unknown (For.) 215 Juan Mendoza (Hasbrouck Heights) over Gianluca Gomez (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) (Fall 2:36) 285 Messiah Atkins (St. Mary High School (Rutherford)) over Charles Tartaglia (Hasbrouck Heights) (Fall 1:38)
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Curry Goal in Third Period Gives Chatham Boys Ice Hockey 4-4 Tie with Middletown North; Konevych Scores 17th Goal for Chatham

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Senior forward Ronan Curry scored his 7th and 8th goals of the season, the latter with 5:52 left in the third period to earn Chatham a 4-4 boys ice hockey tie with Middletown North on Thursday night at the Middletown Ice Arena. "Snowden (freshman goalie, Lange) made his first start and I thought he really settled in early, making some real good saves, particularly in the third to help us battle back," Brendon Herr, Chatham coach, said. "I think our group showed a lot of resilience tonight battling back from three different deficits, and playing on back-to-back nights...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats BelovED Charter, 63-36

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 16-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 63-36 victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Joel Lopez scored 13 points and handed out six assists for the RedWings (7-3), who took a 22-6 lead after one quarter and led by 23 points at halftime. Jasir Lane finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals for Hoboken, and Simon Celiberti-Byam had nine points and four assists.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield College Rally Falls Short Against Nationally-Ranked Dominican; Bears Gear for Big Game Against Caldwell U., at Home, on Jan. 17

Despite falling behind by 12 points in the first half of a game against a nationally-ranked opponent, the Bloomfield College men's basketball team battled back and put itself in a position to win. The end result was a 71-68 defeat at the hands of Dominican University of New York, on a last-second 3-point basket, on Jan. 10, in Bloomfield.  And while the Bears did show the ability to play against one of the best teams in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC), head coach Gerald Holmes was far from satisfied with the final result. B.C. took an 8-7 overall record (4-2 in the...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Bowling Hands Mountain Division Leader Hillside Their First Loss of the Season

HILLSIDE, NJ - The Rams took on Hillside High School on January 10 as they looked to keep their winning record intact. Roselle came away with a dominating win defeating the Comets 7-0. The Rams record now stands at an impressive 5-2, a commendable improvement from last year.  Hillside came into the game winning eight straight and sitting at the top of the Mountain Division.  The Rams welcome Johnson for their next game at home on January 17 at 4:00 p.m. GAME STATS:          
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Basketball: Linden Defeats Plainfield Cardinals, but Lady Cardinals Hand Kent Place a Loss

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Cardinals struggled at home Tuesday, losing 80-51 against Linden. The Tigers had just a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. But Plainfield continued to fall behind thanks to turnovers, missed shots and Linden players who dropped 3-pointers. The Cardinals take on Phillipsburg next at home on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals enjoyed a 54-23 win over Kent Place in Summit, according to NJ.com, with Ma’Ziyah Richards and Haszah Ward each scoring 15 points. The Lady Cardinals will play at Governor Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. The team's next home game is Saturday against Union Catholic starting at 11:30 a.m.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Student Athletes Continue To Succeed This College Season

PARAMUS, NJ - Let’s take a glance at local college student athletes who are continually making names for themselves this winter sports season. This is the second installation. Thomas Haemmerle (Paramus/Bergen Catholic High School) and Ali Kolenovic (Paramus Catholic High School) are both members of the Steven’s Institute of Technology’s (Hoboken, New Jersey) men’s swimming program this season. Kolenovic, a graduate student who competes in back stroke and freestyle events won the 200 back stroke for Steven’s at the TCNJ Invitational in Ewing, NJ last month. Haemmerle, is a sophomore competitor in freestyle and butterfly events for SIT. On January 21, the Ducks are...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Hockey Celebrates Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School ice hockey team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 10, prior to their game against A. L. Johnson HS (Clark, NJ). Team captains Anthony Tittanegro, Austin Lorenzetti, and Dylan Mathew were honored as members of the class of 2023. "We greatly appreciate all the support from our families and fans throughout this season. You truly are a huge part of this team," said hockey head coach Matthew Gunther. "To the senior parents, remember this season, remember these moments. We can learn a lot from what we have endured this season and in past years....
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members.  2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Michael Nazzaretto Recalls Wonderful Times at Bloomfield High, as he Prepares for Induction Into the School's Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Earning induction into an athletic Hall of Fame is the culmination of a lifetime of work.  And for Bloomfield High's Michael Nazzaretto, his commitment to being a standout athlete has certainly come full-circle.  Nazzaretto is one of six that will be honored on April 27, when the Bloomfield High Athletic Hall of Fame opens its doors once again. Nazzaretto will join Mike Carter Sr., Anna Maria Martino, Charles Ace Woods, Sarah Prezioso and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Nearly 28 years after...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

