Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future
It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today
The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Bidwill said there was no 'disconnect' with Kingsbury; Cardinals simply had to make a change
When did the disconnect occur between Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury? Less than a year ago, in March, Bidwill seemed more than all-in with Kingsbury and handed him and general manager Steve Keim new multi-year extensions that locked them both up through the 2027 season. But...
Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach
Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Sam Huard, Washington's all-time high school passing leader, enters college football transfer portal
Sam Huard is on the move. Washington's all-time high school passing record-holder and one of the top prospects in the class of 2021 has entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at the University of Washington, The Seattle Times first reported Tuesday. He was set to continue his own ...
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Geno Smith 1st Playoff Start? 'It Can't Be!'
Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf isn't falling for your tricks. His Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith has certainly gotten postseason reps before, right?
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
Vikings get upstart Giants in playoffs with 'do it now' view
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league's leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer. Just because O'Connell's career is ascending doesn't...
