Wave 3
Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
Wave 3
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-65 North after multi-vehicle crash near Hospital Curve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 North after TRIMARC said at least four cars crashed Tuesday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at mile marker 136 in the area of Hospital Curve. At least four cars were involved in the crash. Lane closures...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
WLKY.com
Speed limits could be reduced on these Louisville roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Transportation planners have begun "speed limit audits" to study whether to reduce speed limits on seven city-owned roads in Metro Louisville. The effort is part of Vision Zero Louisville, an initiative to make roads safer with the goal of having no traffic deaths by 2050. The...
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
wdrb.com
DAMAGE SURVEY: Recapping Hail, Straight-Line Winds, And A Tornado...
Heavy rain, hail and high winds made Thursday morning a complete mess. As you can see, the highest concentration of severe weather and storm reports were south of I-64. Obviously, we had exceptions including the E-F1 tornado that hit Pleasureville, KY and hail along I-71 in Oldham County. In Breckinridge...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wdrb.com
Breckinridge County elementary school damaged by severe storms early Thursday
MCDANIELS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms that moved through Kentuckiana early Thursday caused damage in Breckinridge County. Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, had quite a bit of roof damage that also led to water damage inside, forcing the building to close Thursday. "Pretty quickly...
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
WLKY.com
Buff City Soap closes NuLu location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Buff City Soap store has closed in a popular Louisville neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Watch in the player above: Buff City Soap bubbles with business at new Jeffersonville store. Buff City Soap closed at 815 E. Market St. in NuLu Marketplace. In...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
wdrb.com
Blasting remains on hold for construction at new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place.
wdrb.com
LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
wdrb.com
Move-out deadline extended for residents of Louisville's Yorktown Apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment complex is set to be demolished, but its residents can stay longer than planned. Residents of the Yorktown Apartments along Grinstead Drive originally had until Jan. 31 to vacate the apartments so the new owner, Louisville Collegiate School, could demolish the building to make way for a new parking lot.
wdrb.com
$29.5M to convert old rail lines into Indiana's longest recreational trail, starting in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to "preserve a piece of Hoosier history" by developing what will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in the state, spanning five southern counties. During his State of the State address from the capitol in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that...
wdrb.com
Louisville men accused of going high-tech to steal diesel from Hardin County pump
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men are facing felony charges after police said they went high-tech to steal 95 gallons of diesel from a gas station in Hardin County. According to court documents, 33-year-old Miguel Alberto Ulloa Ginard and 29-year-old Sandy Vigil Aguilar were arrested by deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wdrb.com
Pedestrian dies days after hit-and-run crash in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Pleasure Ridge Park over the weekend has died, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive, just before...
wdrb.com
New restaurant coming to building that once housed HopCat, The Wiggle Room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The building that once housed The Wiggle Room and HopCat on Bardstown Road in the Highlands now has new tenants. Bakersfield will move into the space near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive. HopCat closed in 2020. The space was then taken over by...
