Athens, GA

No. 10 Texas mounts furious rally to defeat No. 17 TCU

Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 15, including three key free throws in the final 6.2 seconds, as No. 10 Texas roared back to beat No. 17 TCU 79-75 on Wednesday in Austin. The Horned Frogs were up by 13 points at halftime, but Texas rallied...
AUSTIN, TX
Boys Basketball:

The North Forney Falcons scored a 66-49 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A boys basketball game at the TLHS Varsity Gymasium. The Red Raiders fall to 4-18 overall and 0-4 in district, while the Falcons improve to 18-6 and 2-1. Tyler Legacy is...
FORNEY, TX
UNT adds sports entertainment management, business Ph.D. among new degree programs

The University of North Texas added three new degree programs, ranging from sports entertainment management to a new doctorate in business. The university will offer two new undergraduate degrees. The G. Brint Ryan College of Business will offer a bachelor’s degree in sports entertainment management exclusively at UNT at Frisco, which opens its new campus, Frisco Landing, on Jan. 17.
Fighting period poverty in DFW, Flower Mound nonprofit closes in on 1M donations

Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
H-E-B plans second Frisco store near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX

