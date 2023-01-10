Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is “two wrongs” making a right
Ryan Reynolds is aware that Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) and James Howlett AKA Logan AKA Wolverine are two very different characters, with very different tones and sensibilities. He knows that combining the two in Deadpool 3 will not be an easy task, but promises that we will be getting the authentic characters, who remain true to themselves, in the mash-up.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds shoots down Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title
The relentless trolling between frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is only going to ramp up, now that they’re co-starring in Deadpool 3. Their latest video war has been sparked by awards season, with Jackman posting a video telling the Academy not to vote for a song from Reynolds’ Christmas movie Spirited.
thedigitalfix.com
Spider-Verse 2 reveals main cast of Spider-Man actors
The new Spider-Man movie is chock full of webhead variants, and now we have insignias for the main ones. The official Twitter account for Into the Spider-Verse 2 has touted nine Spider-Man variations that’ll be appearing in the animated movie, suggesting these will be the sequel’s central characters.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks reveals how he picks new movies to star in
Tom Hanks is one of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars, having starred in acclaimed features such as the war movie Saving Private Ryan and the drama movie Forrest Gump. And thanks to his monumental success, he can afford to be picky when it comes to choosing his next acting credit.
Robbie Knievel, Son of Daredevil Evel Knievel, Dead at 60
Robbie Knievel, a stuntman and the son of famous daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. He was 60. TMZ Sports reported... The post Robbie Knievel, Son of Daredevil Evel Knievel, Dead at 60 appeared first on Outsider.
thedigitalfix.com
Colin Farrell apologises for how bad his worst movie was
Colin Farrell is on something of a roll at the moment, having been involved in some of the best movies of 2022, but there was a time when not everything he touched turned to gold. Now, the actor has apologised for just how bad his worst movie was. 2022 was...
thedigitalfix.com
How diarrhea gave us an iconic Indiana Jones scene
How many of the best movies of all time were improved by the film’s star needing the toilet? It’s an interesting idea to contemplate. Perhaps Marlon Brando only found Vito Corleone’s soft-spoken voice because he was desperately trying to hold in a shit? Maybe Ingrid Bergman’s Ilsa only got on that plane because she really needed a wee?
thedigitalfix.com
Scorsese is entitled to his superhero movies opinion, says MCU star
The debate over what certain filmmakers think about the rise of superhero movies feels as though it has been going on since the dawn of time, but we aren’t done yet. Don’t worry, though. This time Martin Scorsese’s thoughts on the genre have been amicably accepted by one MCU movie star.
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek series “still in development” for Paramount
Michelle Yeoh is having a huge Hollywood resurgence, which was kick-started by Crazy Rich Asians in 2018. Since then, she’s starred in Last Christmas, Gunpowder Milkshake, Marvel‘s Shang-Chi, The School for Good and Evil, and she’s now in the Oscar race for Everything Everywhere All At Once. On the television side of things, she’s also starring in The Witcher: Blood Origin – we don’t know how she finds the time. But The Witcher isn’t the only TV show of Yeoh’s ‘comeback era.’ She also starred in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, starting in 2017.
thedigitalfix.com
Ke Huy Quan open to doing Indiana Jones movies or spin-offs
Ke Huy Quan is having the time of his life right now, after the whirlwind success of the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, but the actor says he is ready to dive into the world of Indiana Jones once more if the opportunity arises. After playing a supporting...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood knew Every Which Way But Loose was a “problem picture”
Clint Eastwood’s career has been long and storied, from the spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, to Dirty Harry in the 1970s, to Oscar prestige in the 1990s and 2000s. But in a career that spans 65 years and includes over 70 acting performances and 40 feature films as director, there has to be the occasional Clint Eastwood movie that comes along that is well… a bit out of left-field. And co-starring with an orangutan who likes to regularly flip his middle finger certainly counts as an odd choice.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star found their Golden Globe nomination ironic
The phenomenal success of the drama series House of the Dragon just keeps on growing, as members of the House of the Dragon cast found themselves nominated for Golden Globes recently. For Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, the nomination was ironic, but in a good way.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Velma TV series – can you stream the new Scooby-doo show?
How can you watch the new Velma Scooby-doo TV series? If you’re a fan of Scooby-doo and the adventures of the mystery machine, then there’s a good chance that you’ll want to watch Velma, the new Scooby-doo show. The new TV series takes Velma Dinkley, as the...
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter doesn’t regret The Thing, even though it cost him work
John Carpenter has made some truly great films, but arguably one of his best movies is 1982’s The Thing. If you’ve not seen it, The Thing is a tense and taught science fiction movie about a shape-shifting alien. It’s a paranoid thriller more than an alien movie, and honestly, it’s a masterpiece.
