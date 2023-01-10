Read full article on original website
Pierre Marks The Switch To Treated Surface Water From Well Water
PIERRE — The long path to manganese-free water in Pierre has come to an end…. Mayor Steve Harding says Pierre residents and water customer will not need to make any changes to accommodate the new water. The plant came on line in December and moving the treated Missouri River water through the city’s distribution system was expected to take about 60 days. However, hard work from city crews made it around 30….
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
Pierre Gymnastics Hosts Invite Saturday
The Pierre Governor gymnastics team will be at home for the first time this season as they host the Pierre Invitational. The Governors will be one of nine teams competing in the invite as all nine schools are AA teams. It’s the first of two home events on the season for the Governors with a triangular set with the Rapid City schools on Saturday, the 28, before the ESD to end the regular season on Feb. 4.
Midland Named 2022 South Dakota Lightning Capital
PIERRE — A Finnish company has released it’s annual report on lightning, naming the city with the highest lightning density in the country. For South Dakota, that title of lightning capital is no far from the state’s actual capital. Areas around Midland, in Haakon County had a lightning density of 141 lightning strikes per square kilometer last year. South Dakota ranked 12th, up three from 2021 in lightning count with over five-point-five million strikes. In terms of lightning density, South Dakota ranks 18th, up five from 2021 with nearly 28 lightning events per kilometer. One report highlight is over 11-hundred lightning strikes in three days over Buffalo, New York during a snow storm in November that dropped 80 inches of snow. Most of those strikes were located near wind turbines. Vaisala produces the annual Total Lightning Statistics report. The company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for environmental and industrial measurement. The lightning report is here.
Pierre Governor Girls Travel to Pine Ridge to Face Class A Lakota Tech
The Pierre Governors are back on the court tonight after its first loss of the season on Saturday. Tonight they travel down to Pine Ridge to face the Lakota Tech Tatanka. The Governors are still at 6-1 on the season having its only loss to an undefeated Washington Warriors team while Lakota Tech is coming in at now 5-2 after its loss to Red Cloud on the road on Monday. The Tatanka have wins over Marty, Wall, White River, Mobridge-Pollock and West Central. The Governors will be off the for the weekend after tonight and will be back at home against Douglas on Tuesday.
Stanley County Win Streak Halted at Potter County
The Potter County Battlers would stop the three game win streak of the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes on Tuesday as the Battlers would pick up the home win 64-32. For the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes it’s just its second loss in the last six games as the record falls to 4-7 on the year. Potter County improves to 5-1 on the year after having its four game win streak stopped by Timber Lake in its last game.
Stanley County Girls Travel to Face Lyman
Playing its third game in four days, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes will travel to Presho tonight to take on the Lyman Raiders looking for its fifth win of the season. Stanley County is 4-2 in its last six games and face a Lyman Raiders team who is yet to win its first game after falling to Kadoka Area on Tuesday. The Raiders are 0-4 on the season but have a two point loss to Potter County and an 11 point loss to the Sully Buttes Chargers.
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Sully Buttes Boys Fall on the Road, Slip to 0-5
In the second game of back-to-back nights, the Sully Buttes Charger boys team were over matched against a deeper Ipswich squad, and fell 63-46 Tuesday night in Ipswich. The Chargers and Tigers were tied at 26 apiece at the half, but Ipswich found their outside shot in the third quarter, and wore down the Chargers with fresh players off the bench to finish off the game. The Tigers outscored Sully Buttes 37-18 in the second half.
Governors Dominant in Win over Watertown Arrows
The Pierre Governor boys wrestling team picked up a dominating win over the Watertown Arrows on Thursday to improve to 3-0 on the season with all ESD wins. The Governors picked up four pins on the night as Jaxon Ducheneaux, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Josh Rydberg all had pinfalls in the win. Tristan Spencer and Lucas Chamberlain each had tech fall wins on the night for the Govs to increase the scoring, In total, Pierre won nine of the 14 matches including the final six to pull away from the Arrows for its third victory of the season.
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre
One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
Stanley County Dropped by Lyman in Presho
The Lyman Raiders have its first win of the season as they beat the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes 57-41 Thursday night in Presho. It’s the first win of the season for the Raiders who played close games to begin the season, but to no avail. Now the Raiders will be looking to create some momentum and string wins together. The Lady Buffaloes finish the week at 1-2 and the record drops to 4-8 on the year while Lyman is now 1-4. Stanley County will have a week off before hosting the Sully Buttes Chargers next week Thursday.
Governors Secure Win with Fourth Quarter Dominance
The Pierre Governor girls basketball team would pick up a 60-41 win on Thursday over Lakota Tech outscoring the Tatanka by 10 in the fourth quarter. Reese Terwilliger had 14 of her career high 18 points in the first half for the Governors picking up eight in the first quarter to lead 13-12. Pierre forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, but Lakota Tech was able to hang around. The Govs shot 10-15 from the free throw line in the first half, but couldn’t catch a rhythm offensively. However, in the third quarter, the Govs found their touch from beyond the arc as three players hit double figures in the second half as Ryann Barry dropped in 11 points while Remi Price and Lennix Dupris each had 10. Pierre led by nine at the end of the third quarter and would force 11 fourth quarter turnovers to take over the game in the win. Pierre in total, had just 11 turnovers in the game. The Governors improve to 7-1 on the season while Lakota Tech drops to 5-3.
‘Drinking out of a firehose’: More than 30 new lawmakers in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s legislative term limits that voters approved 30 years ago ensure there’s always some new faces making laws for the state. When the 98th Legislative session started on Tuesday, there were more than 30 first-year lawmakers between the House and the Senate. South Dakota’s Constitution calls for state lawmakers to be elected every two years and no person can be elected more than four consecutive times in the same chamber.
Chargers Drop Two on the Road in Physical Play at Miller
The Sully Buttes Charger girls suffered their first loss of the season, and the boys had opportunities to win their first game, but the hometown Miller Rustlers came away victorious both times by the scores of 56-29 in the girls matchup, while the boys ended with a 76-59 victory on their home court at the Armory in Miller.
