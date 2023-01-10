The Pierre Governor girls basketball team would pick up a 60-41 win on Thursday over Lakota Tech outscoring the Tatanka by 10 in the fourth quarter. Reese Terwilliger had 14 of her career high 18 points in the first half for the Governors picking up eight in the first quarter to lead 13-12. Pierre forced seven turnovers in the first quarter, but Lakota Tech was able to hang around. The Govs shot 10-15 from the free throw line in the first half, but couldn’t catch a rhythm offensively. However, in the third quarter, the Govs found their touch from beyond the arc as three players hit double figures in the second half as Ryann Barry dropped in 11 points while Remi Price and Lennix Dupris each had 10. Pierre led by nine at the end of the third quarter and would force 11 fourth quarter turnovers to take over the game in the win. Pierre in total, had just 11 turnovers in the game. The Governors improve to 7-1 on the season while Lakota Tech drops to 5-3.

PIERRE, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO