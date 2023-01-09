ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings

Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
The 100 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor

Glassdoor, a site where employees can anonymously review their employers, rated Meta the best place to work in the US in 2018. Last year, Meta fell all the way to the No. 47 spot. This year? It isn’t even on the list. After a bad year for tech companies,...

