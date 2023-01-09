Read full article on original website
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
Remote jobs are vanishing. Workers are rushing to apply before they’re gone
Despite an enduring appetite for fully remote jobs, fewer and fewer companies are willing to offer them.
Employees and managers have a key disagreement about one factor of remote work that affects productivity
Employers are asking their workers to return to the office in the name of productivity. But employees disagree on how productive they are when in the office—and risk being fired if they don’t show up.
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
Gen Z is overwhelmed by ‘tech shame’ at work—and it’s keeping them quiet in meetings
Gen Z employees are more anxious about tech issues than any other generation. They’re most likely to feel plagued by technological issues at work, according to HP’s global survey of 10,000 office workers around the world. That might be surprising considering the youngest generation is digitally native, often assigned the job of explaining newfangled gizmos or devices to their older peers at work. But that can put Gen Z under pressure.
CNBC
‘Quiet hiring’ will dominate the U.S. in 2023, says HR expert—and you need to prepare for it
A new year is here, and with it, a new workplace phenomenon that bosses and employees should prepare for: quiet hiring. Quiet hiring is when an organization acquires new skills without actually hiring new full-time employees, says Emily Rose McRae, who has led Gartner's future of work research team since its 2019 inception, focusing on HR practices.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Bosses Give Workers Bullshit ‘Manager’ Titles To Avoid Paying Overtime: Study
Getting a fancy new position at work is typically thought of as a good thing—a sign that someone is progressing in their career—but a new study shows that firms of all types and sizes are giving workers phony managerial titles in order to avoid paying them overtime in what researchers see as an exploitation of federal labor laws.
These 20 jobs are most likely to survive a possible recession in 2023
Mass layoffs, primarily in tech, have stoked fears of a recession. These roles would have the most job security in a downturn, according to Payscale.
Why the U.S. Nursing Shortage Keeps Getting Worse
Nurses are pushing for better staffing at New York City hospitals amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases.
‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it
"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting,’ and it’s helping Gen Z and millennials land $30,000 raises
Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.
Marc Benioff may be right that Salesforce's young, remote employees are hurting the company's productivity. But it's not their fault.
Benioff dismissed remote workers as less productive, but experts in remote work say the way workers are trained and managed can affect that.
Quartz
The 100 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor
Glassdoor, a site where employees can anonymously review their employers, rated Meta the best place to work in the US in 2018. Last year, Meta fell all the way to the No. 47 spot. This year? It isn’t even on the list. After a bad year for tech companies,...
Microsoft is giving its US employees unlimited time off
In addition to unlimited time off, salaried US employees get 10 corporate holidays, sick and mental health days, and can take leaves of absence.
‘Lack of respect’: outcry over Amazon employee’s death on warehouse floor
On the morning of 27 December 2022 at the Amazon DEN4 warehouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado, 61-year-old Rick Jacobs died on the job after experiencing a cardiac event, right before a shift change. What happened next has angered his former colleagues. Witnesses say a makeshift barrier around the deceased worker...
Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO
"The only solution is for home prices to fall," Glenn Kelman said of the struggle millennial homebuyers face during a Barron's Live podcast episode.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
The legal industry is struggling to find enough work for its lawyers – and layoffs are beginning to bite
Law firm Goodwin Procter is the latest to axe staff—but how did such a supposedly solid sector end up making so many layoffs?
