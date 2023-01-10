Read full article on original website
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
State lawmakers: Free school meals could return in weeks
Free school meals for all Connecticut students – at least through the end of the school year – could return within weeks under a proposal unveiled Thursday.
Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas
Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas
Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder
Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch."
Mount Vernon mayor orders closure of city bridge following state’s structural report
The state inspected the bridge at Fulton Avenue and Third Street and told the city it has six weeks to fix the four steel columns supporting the street.
Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino
The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.
Traffic Alert: Mount Vernon prepares to close Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses
Officials from the New York State Department of Transportation have concerns about the structural integrity of the Fulton Avenue and East Street overpasses.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
Trooper struck while responding to crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey state trooper was struck by a vehicle while responding to a separate crash on the Garden State Parkway Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Lakewood. The trooper was responding to a separate multivehicle crash in the area when they were hit.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Officials: No one injured during three-alarm house fire in Mount Vernon
A family was able to escape safely after their home caught on fire in Mount Vernon Wednesday night. Officials said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. and found flames bursting through every window of the home at the corner of Highland Avenue and East Sandford Boulevard, right along the Mount Vernon and Pelham border.
