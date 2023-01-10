Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Russia studying CBDCs for cross-border payments amid tightening sanctions
Russia’s central bank has begun exploring the use of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in order to settle cross-border transactions as a way around economic sanctions. Kommersant confirms that experiments for the central bank’s plan will begin in the first quarter of 2023, but it remains unclear when a full-scale launch will occur. The Bank of Russia pointed out that cross-border settlements using CBDCs are not solely reliant on technology but on the prevailing geopolitical situation.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities
A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Bitcoin SV (BSV) Falls by 8% as Robinhood Plans to Delist the Coin
The financial services company located in the US, Robinhood Markets, has announced the suspension of Bitcoin SV (BSV), commonly known as Bitcoin Satoshi’s Vision, on its crypto trading platform. The announcement states that BSV support from Robinhood will end on January 25, 2023, but that support for other digital...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante Predicts that Crypto-Asset Regulations will Be Solidified in 2023
The Federal bank regulatory agencies released a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations, which is “a move that has been long anticipated by the community.”. Upon this news, Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante feels confident that 2023 will “see an increased amount of clarity...
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
financefeeds.com
Bison Bank launches Portugal-licensed crypto platform, Bison Digital Assets
“Bison Digital Assets will bring together Bison Bank’s efforts of bringing cutting-edge financial services to customers. Our commitment is to lead the way in innovation for the banking industry in Portugal and most importantly the world. We’re effectively building the perfect bridge between traditional and digital finance.”. Portugal...
techaiapp.com
Cryptocurrency Exchanges Still Fighting Private Banks for Right to Open Bank Accounts in Chile – Regulation Bitcoin News
The conflict between banks and cryptocurrency exchanges in Chile is still developing, as some banks are reticent to serve this kind of institution. A new report prepared by exchanges reports that most of these banks refuse to include crypto companies as customers for risks that are nevertheless managed in the case of servicing other kinds of customers.
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program.
forkast.news
El Salvador establishes legal framework for all cryptocurrencies
El Salvador has passed landmark legislation that establishes a legal framework for all cryptocurrencies to build on the country’s “first-mover advantage,” the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador (ONBTC) announced early Thursday morning Hong Kong time. Fast facts. “With the passing of this digital securities law, El...
coinbureau.com
Top 10 Crypto Investments for 2023!
Well, folks, it’s 2023 and we have all made it through the brutal nightmare that was 2022 alive. Time to pick ourselves up, brush ourselves off, and look to the future. In this article, we are going to look at some top 10 crypto picks for 2023, and which projects people are keeping an eye on for cryptocurrency investing this year.
thenewscrypto.com
Thailand SEC Reportedly Investigating Insolvent Zipmex Exchange
The sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator. Zipmex declared bankruptcy after repeated attempts to resolve its financial difficulties. Reportedly, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has begun looking into the troubled cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex. The latter’s compliance with local regulations on the sale of digital asset services and goods will be scrutinized by the regulator.
