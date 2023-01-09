ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sinai, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Southern California deputy shot and killed; suspect in custody

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore, authorities said. A suspect is in custody. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported that the deputy, identified as Darnell Calhoun, was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Calhoun later died of his wounds, the sheriff's department tweeted Friday night.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS News

Idaho murder suspect makes court appearance

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, made a brief appearance in court today. He waived his right for a speedy preliminary hearing, allowing his lawyers more time to prepare a defense. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano is covering the case and joins anchors Errol Barnett and Lana Zak with the latest.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy