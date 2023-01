The Bruins maintained their undefeated start to the campaign behind a trio of sweeps. No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (3-0) officially began its season with three wins that took only nine sets at the UC Santa Barbara Asics Tournament, sweeping Cal State Northridge (1-2), UC San Diego (1-2) and No. 7 UCSB (1-2) from Thursday to Saturday. The matches showcased the Bruins’ depth, with 14 members of the team taking the court over the course of the three days.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO