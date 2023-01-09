ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AllTrojans

USC football great Charles White dies

Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia ...
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
ocsportszone.com

Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls

A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
AllTrojans

USC football legend Reggie Bush to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

USC football legend Reggie Bush will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Monday. Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons at USC. He also caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 scores. Bush was one of the architects of the Trojans last two national championship seasons in 2003 and 2004. The following year he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns for a USC team that went 12-1.
KTLA

70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD

Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
CBS San Francisco

No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal

LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15,...
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
