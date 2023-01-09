Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
Gallery: UCLA women’s basketball narrowly surpasses USC in home rivalry game
Chakrabarti is the 2022-2023 Photo editor. She was previously the 2021-2022 assistant Photo editor on the News beat. She is a fourth-year mathematics of computation student at UCLA, and she is from Sacramento, California.
WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Adjustments, UCLA Preparing For Utah
The Bruins nearly collapsed against the Trojans, but they now sit alone in first place in the Pac-12 midway through the season.
CB Rodrick Pleasant Puts UCLA in Top 5, Reveals Commitment Date
The elite cornerback will decide between the Bruins, Boston College, Cal, Oregon and USC on Feb. 1.
USC football great Charles White dies
Charles White, USC's legendary Heisman Trophy-winning running back, died on Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who had been battling cancer. White is survived by his ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia ...
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from USC Trojans
Recruiting news has been overwhelmingly positive for the USC Trojans over the past few months. Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff assembled a top-10 2023 recruiting class and are currently working on a top-five transfer portal haul. But in the past eight days, USC has experienced a pair of ...
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
Rumor: USC insider predicts Trojans will land left tackle via transfer portal
USC may add another transfer portal addition on offense in the coming days. Scott Schrader, a publisher/head analyst at On3's WeAreSC.com site, has logged a prediction forecasting that the Trojans will add former Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston. The prediction is behind a paywall. - ...
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
Rumor: USC expected to add former 5-star defensive lineman via transfer portal
A day after USC received a commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, the Trojans appear to still be looking to beef up their defensive line. Three 247Sports.com analysts logged crystal ball predictions on Monday forecasting that Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas will transfer to USC. - USC...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
USC football legend Reggie Bush to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
USC football legend Reggie Bush will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Monday. Bush rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons at USC. He also caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and 13 scores. Bush was one of the architects of the Trojans last two national championship seasons in 2003 and 2004. The following year he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns for a USC team that went 12-1.
70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD
Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
No jackpot winner in latest Mega Millions drawing; ticket matching 5 numbers sold in SoCal
LOS ANGELES -- While there was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot, a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in Los Angeles County.The California Lottery Press Twitter account posted the information Tuesday night after the numbers were announced. The player bought that ticket -- worth just under $4 million -- at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Hacienda Heights.The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — were announced at 8 p.m. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15,...
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Comments / 0