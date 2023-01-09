The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO