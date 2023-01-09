Read full article on original website
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen unbothered by NHL All-Star snub: ‘If I get the rest, it’s probably better’
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen does not share in the uproar over his absence from the initial NHL All-Star roster. Quite the opposite. He could use the vacation time. Rantanen, in the pregame Avalanche dressing room Tuesday, with the Florida Panthers in town, shrugged off the snub with reporters. The Gazette asked whether Rantanen makes it a goal each season to be an All-Star, and his reaction to potentially still being selected this year.
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to drop puck at Firebirds game Jan. 22 at Acrisure Arena
The Great One is coming to the Coachella Valley. Pretty cool. Helps that @grantfuhr is his former teammate and one of his good friends. Am told Gretz is going to golf and get the full first-class experience of our desert, as he should. https://t.co/xgDl9kJtMw— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 11, 2023 Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky will The post Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to drop puck at Firebirds game Jan. 22 at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
NHL
Heika's Take: Even formidable fights sting a little
The Stars suffered one of the hardest defeats, but there is a Victory Green lining. The hockey gods have a terrible sense of humor. In fact, they're not funny at all. The Stars suffered one of the hardest defeats in recent history, allowing a tying goal in the final second of regulation and then losing in overtime, 2-1, to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
NHL
Erie Otters to wear special jerseys for Martin Luther King Day game
Artist behind 'Black Rosie' comes up with unique design inspired by Black Excellence. For their Martin Luther King Day game, the Erie Otters will be dressed for the occasion. For pregame warmups, the Ontario Hockey League team will be wearing special, custom-designed jerseys inspired by Black history, culture and excellence.
Look: Al Michaels Returning To NBC This Weekend, But With New Partner
One of the headline figures for Saturday's Chargers-Jaguars game won't take the turf. He'll be in the broadcast booth. Tony Dungy is calling the Wild Card matchup. Dungy has limited experience on the call, but a wealthy resume analyzing the game in a broadcast capacity. He'll also have Al ...
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots
One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
Yardbarker
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
NHL
Prospects Report: January 11, 2023
Walker and Wallstedt named to AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa had a successful three-game slate this past week, going 2-1 in games against Chicago and Rockford. In the matchup against Chicago on Jan.3, Iowa fell 5-2 with F Marco Rossi and F Sammy Walker scoring one goal each. D Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) had two points in the loss.
FOX Sports
Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 12
* Connor McDavid welcomed the second half of the 2022-23 season with another highlight-reel goal and maintained his pace to become the NHL's highest-scoring player since Mario Lemieux finished with 161 points in 1995-96. * For the second straight season, the NHL saw a jump in the goals-per-game rate from...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 12 at Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - There are several unknowns regarding the lineup of the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. No lineup details were shared pre-game, so how the team will take to the ice will only be answered during warmups. The biggest question is who will...
