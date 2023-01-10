Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Egg Shortage: What's Behind Soaring Prices – and When Will They Go Back Down?
While the world has been gripped by COVID-19, another epidemic has been cutting a swath through the US: A virulent strain of bird flu first detected in early 2022 has resulted in the deaths of nearly 58 million chickens and turkeys, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The economic...
Study: Women over 65 increasingly dying from cervical cancer
More women 65 and older are battling late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease, according to a new study released by the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.
POLITICO
Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
The US government is still trying to find ways to regulate Big Tech. He has some ideas
After years of hearings, reports and stalled proposals, Congress ended 2022 without taking major steps to regulate Big Tech. But a few blocks away in Washington, Jonathan Kanter is just getting warmed up.
FDA adds sesame to major food allergen list
Sesame allergen labeling on food packages is required as of January 1, 2023, according to the FDA.
AOL Corp
The new, more contagious omicron subvariant is in Miami-Dade. Here’s what to know
A new, more contagious COVID omicron subvariant is quickly taking hold nationwide and has begun to circulate in Miami-Dade County. Mutations in this new strain, XBB.1.5, enable the virus to spread more easily. The World Health Organization noted the subvariant is particularly adept at evading immunity from vaccination or infection, accounting for its rapid spread.
Comments / 0