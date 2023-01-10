ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Biden officials fed up with nursing homes’ booster rates

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FRUSTRATED BY OLDER AMERICANS’ COVID RATES — State and federal health officials are frustrated that thousands of older adults have landed in the hospital with Covid-19 since the holidays, POLITICO’s Megan Messerly and Adam Cancryn report. Fewer than 40 percent of people over 65 have...
AOL Corp

The new, more contagious omicron subvariant is in Miami-Dade. Here’s what to know

A new, more contagious COVID omicron subvariant is quickly taking hold nationwide and has begun to circulate in Miami-Dade County. Mutations in this new strain, XBB.1.5, enable the virus to spread more easily. The World Health Organization noted the subvariant is particularly adept at evading immunity from vaccination or infection, accounting for its rapid spread.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy