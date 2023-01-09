ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92 yard drive ends in a Stetson Bennett touchdown run

By Joe Vitale
 3 days ago
Georgia forced a punt and started with its worst field position of the night: its own 8 yard line.

But an 11 play, 92 yard, 6 minute drive ended in a Stetson Bennett rushing touchdown to put the Dawgs up 24-7.

Brock Bowers was the name of the game for the first few plays, as he single handedly got UGA across midfield. Then the Dawgs utilized the run, and Stetson capped it off with the seven yard score – his second rushing touchdown of the night.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

