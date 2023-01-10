Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of the Central African Republic: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Flag of the Central African Republic: History, Meaning, and Symbolism. The Central African Republic (CAR) is a landlocked country located in central Africa. It is bordered by Chad to the north, Sudan to the northeast, South Sudan to the east, the Democratic Republic of Congo to the south, the Republic of Congo to the southwest, and Cameroon to the west.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Blue Birds in California
Sunny California is more than just a place where the stars live, it is a diverse ecosystem filled with abundant plant and animal life. Some of the best bird-watching spots in the world exist in California. And many species may even be right in your backyard. Discover 10 common blue birds in California and learn about their habitats, migration, appearance, and diet.
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Oldest Countries in Europe
The word “Europe” was originally used by the ancient Thracian people thousands of years ago to refer to their lands in the southeast of the continent. Europe is the second-smallest continent on earth, and it contains approximately 50 countries. What are the oldest countries in all of Europe?
a-z-animals.com
26 Countries With Tricolor (Triband) Flags
Tricolor or triband flags have three broad stripes of color. Historically, countries that rebelled against monarchies and established themselves as republics often chose these kinds of flags. Later, countries that rebelled against colonialism chose them. Today, 26 countries of the world have tricolor or triband flags. We list and describe...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Diamond Ever Recorded
Gems capture the imagination of nearly everyone around the world. Their shining beauty is enough to inspire awe and bring smiles to faces. Annual rock and mineral shows get packed nationwide, with visitors hopeful of spotting a rare gemstone. But despite that lavish attention, one gem stands head and shoulders above the rest. The diamond.
Comments / 0