Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
Comments / 0