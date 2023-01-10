Read full article on original website
BeNotDecieved...InTheLastDays
3d ago
🤔No gun used. Violence will happen with or without guns, remember that as they use it as an excuse for more gun laws.
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Three Teens Arrested For Shooting Pellets At People
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says three teens were arrested Downtown Wednesday morning on suspicion of shooting pellets at people walking by. The DPD says officers were called out to a stairwell in the Skywalk on Superior Street just before 10:00 a.m. Officers say they found a...
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
979weve.com
Three Juveniles Arrested On Riot Charges
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a stairwell of the Skywalk System Wednesday morning on reports of several individuals with a gun. Responding officers found three juveniles who were shooting at people with a pellet gun. The three were arrested without incident and the pellet guns,...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
740thefan.com
Juvenile arrested after stealing car in Duluth
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (KFGO/KDAL) – A juvenile is facing charges of fleeing an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle after stealing a car in Duluth and getting caught in Hermantown, Minnesota. An officer in Hermantown saw the car driving carelessly and determined it was recently stolen from Duluth. The...
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
Donald Blom, convicted of killing Katie Poirier, dies in prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Donald Blom, the man convicted of kidnapping and killing convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in 1999, has died in a Minnesota prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirms Blom died Tuesday at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights due to natural causes because of illness. He was 73.
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing Man Sentenced For Murder In 2017
HIBBING, Minn. — Tuesday, a Hibbing man was sentenced to 28-years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2017. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Blake Stangel was sentenced for Second-Degree Intentional Murder in the death of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske. Authorities say a...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
WDIO-TV
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
FOX 21 Online
Youth Photography Club is Back at the DAI
DULUTH, Minn.– The new year means new opportunities as the Youth Photography Club is back at the Duluth Art Institute. The club welcomes teenagers 13 and older, and it doesn’t matter if they’ve never picked up a camera before or if they’ve been doing so for years.
FOX 21 Online
Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Opens New Location on London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – Gitchee Gumee Tattoo has found a new home after its previous building experienced serious damage from a fire in October. Now located on London Road in Duluth, the shop officially opened its doors on January 5th. Compared to the old space, staff says the new space...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
northernnewsnow.com
Former, beloved Lake Superior Zoo polar bear Berlin dies
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Berlin the Polar Bear, a former staple at Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo for many years, died this week at the age of 33. She was the oldest polar bear in human care in the U.S. Berlin came to the Lake Superior Zoo as...
FOX 21 Online
New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior
Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Spice & Tea Exchange
DULUTH, Minn — Dennis Thielke was a certified wine specialist for over 20 years and worked with a lot of chefs during that time. Then, on a trip to visit his daughter out west, the self-proclaimed food nerd experienced something that changed his life. “Bozeman, Montana. My daughter lived...
Comments / 8