Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
Legendary investor Bill Miller says he's shorting Tesla because the EV maker has a looming competition problem: 'If it goes up, I'll short more'
Legendary value investor Bill Miller is shorting Tesla because of stiff auto-market competition. Miller told CNBC on Friday that Tesla is starting to lose market share as more electric vehicles hit the road. "It's a phenomenal company but it's not worth $380 billion. I shorted it recently," Miller said. Legendary...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells a million more BYD shares to realize huge profits in the Chinese EV maker
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 1 million more shares of Chinese EV maker BYD. Berkshire Hathaway still owns 153.3 million shares of BYD, which represents a 14% stake. Buffett's firm initially invested $232 million in the automaker in 2008, creating billions of dollars in profits. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said...
dailyhodl.com
Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Tesla stock has more downside ahead and investors can expect a 25% drop in earnings in the coming quarter amid price cuts, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla stock has more downside, and investors could see a 25% drop in future earnings, Loup's Gene Munster said. Munster is bullish long-term, and he believes shares are undervalued after a brutal 2022 sell-off. "I remain positive on this company. I think ultimately there are a few good reasons to...
Comments / 0