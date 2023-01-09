ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run

Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.

