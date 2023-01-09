ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers

With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the San Jose Sharks

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The Pittsburgh Penguins need a “checking” center err third line pivot. Now, is the price worth making a deal? Jeff Carter is not the same pivot and some want to move him to the wing. Some candidates out there include Adam Henrique from Anaheim.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Three possible trade destinations for Mavericks' Christian Wood

The Dallas Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and Christian Wood has been pivotal in the team’s resurgence. Thanks in large part to his quality play as of late, the Mavs are now fourth in the West despite an extremely slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Signing Former 3rd Overall Pick

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they are seeking another big-man, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported (on Tuesday night) that the Hawks are signing former third-overall pick Derrick Favors. Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Derrick Favors is signing a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN." The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Notes A Potential Red Sox Target

The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in need of a temporary replacement for star shortstop Trevor Story, who recently underwent elbow surgery and has been given no timetable for a return. The loss of Xander Bogaerts also complicates matters. But there are options out there for the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Massive News About RJ Barrett

Having Barrett back in the starting lineups is fantastic news for the Knicks, who are 4-6 in their last ten games. The former Duke star is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 35 games. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Knicks are the seventh seed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ chances of blockbuster trade dwindling with lofty price-tag

The Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates have been linked all off-season regarding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates are asking for a lofty return in exchange for the 27-year-old. Reynolds played in 145 games last season, in fact, in three of his four...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Ricky Rubio’s Return Not Enough To Make The Cavs Contenders

Rubio’s averages of 7.6 assists and just 2.6 turnovers a game throughout his 11-year NBA career indicate how he can help in terms of playmaking, ball-handling, and getting teammates easy baskets. However, when it comes to the Cavs taking the next step and becoming legitimate championship contenders right now,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lakers working out controversial former NBA center

The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for roster upgrades. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Lakers will be working out ex-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard this week. The seven-footer has not played in the NBA for over two calendar years now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin among 20 athletes buying 104-acre Iowa farm

It used to be that a shoe deal or commercial with Nike was the pinnacle of off the field/court revenue for elite athletes. Heck, Michael Jordan was already a superstar on the court, but he became a global icon because of his shoes. While shoe deals and more sports-related endeavors...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy