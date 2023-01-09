Miami offensive lineman John Campbell commits to Tennessee

Miami offensive lineman John Campbell announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal Dec. 16.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell appeared in 33 games at Miami from 2018-22.

Campbell played at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida.

Campbell is the third transfer to commit with Tennessee on Monday.

Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and Arizona State defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott also announced their commitment to Tennessee.

The 2023 season will be the third for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record as Tennessee’s head coach from 2021-22. He was hired in Jan. 2021.