Vince McMahon’s Return Triggers WWE Shareholder Suit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon’s return has already began to cause issues for WWE on a larger scale. PW Insider recently shared an update email from the lawyers. Mike Johnson wrote that he received this information from a friend of his, who happens to be in the WWE shareholder derivative suit that was filed in June.
Ric Flair Is Glad Vince McMahon Is Back With WWE, Wants Vince To “Kick Door Down” And Appear On SmackDown
During the latest To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair opened up a bit about several subjects. Since Vince McMahon is in the news, The Nature Boy had to comment as well. It turns out that Flair feels differently about the situation than most might. “I’m personally glad he’s back....
RAW Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 9th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.693 million viewers, with a .49 in the 18 to 49 demographic. RAW’s January 3rd episode brought an overnight average of 1.605 million viewers, with a .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Mickie James Names Who She Wants To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a title vs career match on January 13th at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. To promote the match, she appeared on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast. Mickie was asked if she was prepared to retire from wrestling if she lost that match.
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
Former WWE Referee Says WWE “Didn’t Put Their Best Foot Forward” This Week With RAW
The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match this week. Uncle Howdy confronted Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestled Mia Yim, but the event wasn’t a hit with everyone. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes WWE didn’t take the “night off” with RAW this week. On...
AEW Rampage Live Spoiler Results – 1/13/23
AEW Rampage is being taped at The Forum in Los Angeles, California following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The Show is headlined by a Tag Team Match between The House Of Black vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Plus, Ruby Soho and Willow Nghtingale will battle Tay Melo and Anna JayAS in a Street Fight.
Tony Khan Is Following Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE Closely
Tony Khan is following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE closely. Last week, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE as part of their Board Of Directors. With many people being interested or flat out upset at this news, one thing that can be certain is the entire wrestling world is watching and that includes Tony Khan.
Adam Page Gets His Revenge And Defeats Jon Moxley On AEW Dynamite
One of the most anticipated matches for AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight’s show. The build up for Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page has been nothing short of intense and that’s exactly how this match was. Page and Moxley started off sort of like a hockey fight and we were off to there races. After an absolute war and one of the most physical matches we’ve seen in quite some time, Adam Page hit that signature BuckShot Lariat and got the win!
Ronda Rousey Says “Everything Is In Flux” Within WWE Right Now
Ronda Rousey views WWE’s current situation as “in flux”. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was asked whether she will be at the February 3rd SmackDown event during a recent YouTube live stream. Ronda Rousey’s response was quite interesting, because it seems that the company is in another stage of change.
AEW Rampage Match Receives High Praise Internally
During the latest set of AEW Rampage tapings, Tay Melo and Anna Jay squared off against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a street fight. It was a very violent fight which saw numerous spots. We are not going to spoil the match, but it is supposed to be worth...
AEW And Jeopardy Crossover Event Coming Soon
According to AEW referee Bryce Remsburg, AEW and Jeopardy are planning something in the near future. Remsburg thanked host Ken Jennings for having him appear on the show and is excited about the collaboration episode. The project seems like a great opportunity for Bryce Remsburg and other members of the...
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 1/11/23 – Match 7 Of Trios Titles Match, Hangman vs Mox & More
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite comes to you live from Los Angeles at The Forum. The card is stacked with matches with the finale of the best of 7 series between The Elite and Death Triangle taking place as well as a heated singles match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.
William Regal Named Vice President Of Global Talent Development In WWE
William Regal has a new title. William Regal was released by WWE in January of 2022. By March, Regal made his debut in AEW as apart of the Blackpool Combat Club. Regal was then granted his release following Triple H coming into creative charge in WWE so that Regal could help train and work with his son, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey. Now, PWInsider has confirmed that William Regal has been named Vice President of Global Talent Development in WWE.
WATCH: WWE Reveals The Top 10 RAW Moments
RAW was live last night and we now know the top 10 moments. WWE has revealed the Top 10 Moments from last nights Monday Night RAW. From Tag Team Turmoil to a returning Bobby Lashley, we saw a lot of newsworthy things on RAW. But, what moment made the number one spot? You can check it out below!
WWE Sources Deny Reports Of Sale To Saudi Arabia
The story continues to develop on who will purchase WWE. Last night, Bodyslam.net exclusively reported that a deal for WWE was in place, with the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund being the buyers. Now, WWE sources have denied this. Ariel Helwani reports that sources within the company deny the sale and...
Jay White Expected To Leave New Japan Pro Wrestling
The Switchblade could be headed elsewhere. Jay White is one of the most highly touted talents in NJPW. He recently main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 along with Kazuchika Okada, where Jay lost. But now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has a contract update on Jay White, revealing that he could be out of the company soon.
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies In The Wake Of Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross has a message for WWE talent in the wake of Vince McMahon’s return. While speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross simply advised WWE talent to no be babies and make sure to come to work on time. It’s gonna be interesting days ahead for them,...
Adam Cole Returns On AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made a shock return at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after being on the shelf for several months. Cole cut a promo and said he has good news and bad news. Adam Cole said he was banged up pretty bad with a torn up shoulder and two back to back head injuries. The bad news is not for him, the bad news is for the AEW locker room. Because the good news is that Adam Cole is back, BAYBAY! Adam Cole has says he hasn’t even scratched the surface in AEW yet and he wants everyone to remember this day, the day that the new Adam Cole is born. His promise is that he will be on the top of the mountain in AEW.
AEW Dynamite Sees Nice Jump In Viewership But Can’t Cross 1,000,000 Viewers
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 967,000 viewers, with a .33 in the treasured 18 to 49 demographic. The January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
