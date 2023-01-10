Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.

