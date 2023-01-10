MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were short-handed. The Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed. The Heat got the better of it all. Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat beat the Bucks 108-102 in a game in which at least five would-be starters were out for various reasons.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO