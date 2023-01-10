ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WausauPilot

Short-handed Heat rally, top short-handed Bucks, 108-102

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat were short-handed. The Milwaukee Bucks were short-handed. The Heat got the better of it all. Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat beat the Bucks 108-102 in a game in which at least five would-be starters were out for various reasons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA

