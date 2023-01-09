Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
League of Legends 13.1 patch note reveals several Champion buffs and nerfs
As revealed in the last League of Legends Season 2023 announcement video, Riot Games will bring more adjustments to old champions in the roster. Today, the patch note for the 13.1 update was published, detailing the buffs and nerfs that were applied to several Champions. Among the Champions that have...
msn.com
Ornn’s win rate skyrockets in League’s new season thanks to stealth changes
Season 13 officially began on Jan. 10 and 11 worldwide for all League of Legends fans. As we’re all still testing the ranked waters looking for the best meta picks, Ornn’s win rate has skyrocketed thanks to stealth changes. League’s latest patch, Patch 13.1, was released on Jan....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
dotesports.com
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
game-news24.com
League challenges remade titles are just fine
League of Legends challenges is a feature that was used first in May 2022 as a player’s choice to reward players for their unique play, approach to the game and collection. Season 13 slowly hitting live servers on Jan. 10 and 11 – and the community noticed that League challenge titles are remade once again, but one doesn’t believe this is an intended feature.
game-news24.com
Such a joke: Tyler 1 takes aim at Riot Games without a start in the end of its disappointing season
The League of Legends season finally started, and in fact, Tyler1 has the chance to speak with the game developer. Although he has already finished a campaign and some important changes to Jungle and Tank items, Tyler doesn’t feel like Riot Games has been doing enough in the preseason.
dotesports.com
Here’s what is currently available in League’s Mythic Shop
At the start of the 2022 season, Riot Games implemented a new currency in League of Legends known as Mythic Essence. This premium currency, only obtainable via purchasing Hextech Chests, leveling up event passes, or through rare drops in crafting, completely replaced the previous Gemstone currency while opening up more opportunities for players to obtain rare in-game cosmetics.
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after 6 years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
Ubisoft delayed Skull & Bones again and canceled more games
Ubisoft announced another Skull and Bones delay after adjusting its 2022 profit forecast downward and canceled three unannounced projects. This marks about half a dozen times that Ubisoft has delayed its pirate game, which was originally meant to launch in 2018. The Assassin’s Creed maker also canceled four unannounced projects in 2022.
tryhardguides.com
Disney Speedstorm trailer teases Crew system and characters
Disney Speedstorm, the upcoming kart racing game featuring Disney and Pixar’s biggest characters, just released a new trailer explaining how the Crew mechanics will work. This included some of the familiar faces fans can expect, as well as the effect they’ll have on the track. A new release...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
game-news24.com
Riot removing one of the only ways to return Skins in League later this year
Many league of legends players know they have three options to change their minds when they buy something from the store. However, later this year, they may not be able to return the items so easily. So the Riot Games gave all players three refund tokens that they could cash...
When will Final Fantasy XIV servers go down for patch 6.3?
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 is almost here, but the game is going to need an extended period of server maintencance first
tryhardguides.com
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT releases new events celebrating Spring Festival and the Year of Rabbit
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT ushers in the Year of the Rabbit with several new events and rewards for players. In preparation for the release of the new update, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT’s servers will be unavailable from January 11th, 2023 23:00 (UTC) to January 12th, 2023 03:00 (UTC) for maintenance. As part of...
tryhardguides.com
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition Answers (All 17!) for Genshin Impact Web Event
Genshin Impact is an action, RPG where players explore the world of Teyvat and seek knowledge from The Seven, the gods of each element, as players journey through the storyline. Some characters have an increased chance to be obtained during limited time events, like Paimon’s Starlight Expedition, which is going on now through January 18th. If you need Paimon’s Starlight Expedition answers in order to complete the web event, we have the answer key!
ComicBook
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
