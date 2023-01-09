Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
Green Hell announces release date for new Building Update
Green Hell, the hit jungle survival sim game from developer and publisher Creepy Jar, has just announced that its upcoming Building Update will finally roll out on January 23rd, 2023. The update follows fan responses to the pre-update Beta, adding a variety of new features like building in trees, new materials, and a new Notebook. Here’s the big tweet from Green Hell’s official feed:
tryhardguides.com
Indie gardening sim “Garden In!” announces January release date
Garden In!, an upcoming garden sandbox game from indie developer Dramatic Iceberg, has just revealed that it will launch on January 26th, 2023. According to a new tweet from publisher Bonus Stage Publishing, Garden In! will be available on Steam, Epic Games, and GOG:. Garden In! was developed by a...
tryhardguides.com
T3 Arena announces big update video for 5v5 development
T3 Arena, the popular mobile hero shooter from developer and publisher XD Entertainment, has just announced that a new update video will be revealed tomorrow including key details on the highly anticipated 5v5 feature. The video will include in-progress development build footage, according to today’s tweet from the official game feed:
tryhardguides.com
Xbox and Bethesda announce huge Direct and standalone Starfield show
Xbox and Bethesda have officially revealed that a massive Developer Direct will premiere on January 25th, 2023, at 3 PM eastern time. According to a new tweet from Xbox, the direct will feature Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online:. A follow-up tweet from Bethesda explained that...
tryhardguides.com
Sands of Salzaar announce free content expansion and a new mode
Sands of Salzaar has two live DLCs with the update v.1.0.15. The two DLCs include Champion of Chaos, a free content expansion, and The Tournament, a paid DLC that brings a new mode to the game. Details of the DLCs were obtained from an official Steam post, and we’ve included...
tryhardguides.com
10 Best Games like High On Life
If you’ve seen our High on Life review, you know that we gave the game a 10 out of 10 for its fantastic mix of humor and engaging FPS mechanics. What you might not know is that High On Life is just one humorous gem in a sea of similar games.
tryhardguides.com
Nintendo teases new Abilities for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, an upcoming remake of the beloved platformer from 2011, will officially introduce even more copy abilities: sand manipulation and the “Festival” ability from the more recent sequel Kirby Star Allies. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe launches exclusively for the Nintendo...
tryhardguides.com
One Piece Odyssey Countdown – Release Time & Date
One Piece Odyssey is a new RPG based on the popular manga and anime series ONE PIECE. Set off as Straw Hat Luffy, who has been separated from their crew, and find adventure while regrouping with your friends to escape the island. If you’ve been waiting anxiously for One Piece Odyssey, we’ve got a countdown ticking down to when it will be released.
tryhardguides.com
SMITE announces to bring Magic: The Gathering characters to the Battleground of the Gods on January 24th
Along with the opening of the SMITE World Championship’s final phase, Hi-Rez presented a spectacular Year 10 Keynote with several major announcements for 2023 content coming to SMITE. Among the most anticipated highlights of the announcement is the largest and most exciting crossover in the history of Magic: The...
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for January 2023 announced
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment just revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2023. On Tuesday, January 17th, all featured games will be available. For the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, Back 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Jett: The Far Shore, Omno, Erica, and Just Cause 4, are featured. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Premium Classics catalog includes Syphon Filter 3, Star Wars Demolition, and Hot Shots Golf 2.
tryhardguides.com
King Legacy Update 4.5.0 log and patch notes released
Roblox King Legacy has just releases its 4.5.0 update on January 13th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Fragile Existence reveals new gameplay trailer
Fragile Existence, an upcoming sci-fi RTS game from solo developer Fragile Continuum and publisher Hooded Horse, has just released a brand-new trailer featuring key gameplay mechanics. Fragile Existence still hasn’t announced a release window, but it’s available to wishlist on Steam and GOG. Here’s the full trailer revealed today:
tryhardguides.com
Dungeon Munchies teases physical editions with new trailer
Dungeon Munchies, the hit indie action RPG from developer and publisher maJAJa, has released an official trailer featuring both gameplay and all of the contents fans can expect from the physical editions. Dungeon Munchies first entered early access years ago, and it’s finally getting physical editions today. The physical...
tryhardguides.com
Ubisoft cancels three unannounced titles and delays Skull & Bones
Ubisoft just released its January update, discussing the company’s financial targets for 2023-24. According to the report, Ubisoft is strengthening its strategic focus on the biggest brands with a new set of measures, which will solidify the company’s chances for long-term growth and value creation. According to Ubisoft,...
tryhardguides.com
Paimon’s Starlight Expedition Answers (All 17!) for Genshin Impact Web Event
Genshin Impact is an action, RPG where players explore the world of Teyvat and seek knowledge from The Seven, the gods of each element, as players journey through the storyline. Some characters have an increased chance to be obtained during limited time events, like Paimon’s Starlight Expedition, which is going on now through January 18th. If you need Paimon’s Starlight Expedition answers in order to complete the web event, we have the answer key!
tryhardguides.com
Rhythm Sprout is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 1st
Rhythm Sprout is a fast-paced rhythm action game developed by SURT and published by tinyBuild. It features original music and a wacky story mode along with handcrafted levels, infinite replayability, and more. Last year, a demo for Rhythm Sprout was made available for PC via Steam and Xbox. Recently, tinyBuild...
tryhardguides.com
One Piece Odyssey Grand Line Quiz Answers (South Town Quiz)
One Piece Odyssey is a role-playing video game from Bandai Namco Entertainment and based on part of the One Piece franchise. The game features different elements of adventure from the franchise to delight fans and to allow them to explore the world in a RPG setting. As you progress through the game, you will encounter the Grand Line Quiz as an ongoing aspect of the game. If you need help with the answers to the Grand Line Quiz questions from Zoner given in South Town, we have a list of answers!
tryhardguides.com
Disney Speedstorm trailer teases Crew system and characters
Disney Speedstorm, the upcoming kart racing game featuring Disney and Pixar’s biggest characters, just released a new trailer explaining how the Crew mechanics will work. This included some of the familiar faces fans can expect, as well as the effect they’ll have on the track. A new release...
tryhardguides.com
7 Best Island Games for PC
Sometimes, you just want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and head somewhere a little more isolated. There’s nothing better than fresh greenery, a beautiful ocean, and relaxing amenities that will keep you relaxed throughout your stay. To that end, there are a number of PC games that allow users to explore and live out new adventures on islands.
tryhardguides.com
Who Won RB Battles Season 3 in Roblox?
RB Battles is a Roblox Event that pits a variety of the top content creators for the platform against each other to see who can come out on top! This is determined by multiple rounds of 1v1 battles in different experiences that eliminate some of the contestants. Once they dust has settled, only a few are left to see who will end up with the trophy. If you want to know who was able to claim the championship in Season 3, we’ll let you know in this guide.
