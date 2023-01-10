Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Emma Chamberlain Is the New Face of Lancôme
At just 21 years old Emma Chamberlain is going from strength to strength. Now the incredibly successful Gen Z-er is adding another role to her burgeoning résumé as the new Global Ambassador of French beauty giant Lancôme. Chamberlain announced the partnership to her 16.2 million followers on Instagram on Thursday before appearing in a video... The post Emma Chamberlain Is the New Face of Lancôme appeared first on Grazia USA.
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
