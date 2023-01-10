ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grazia USA

Emma Chamberlain Is the New Face of Lancôme

At just 21 years old Emma Chamberlain is going from strength to strength. Now the incredibly successful Gen Z-er is adding another role to her burgeoning résumé as the new Global Ambassador of French beauty giant Lancôme. Chamberlain announced the partnership to her 16.2 million followers on Instagram on Thursday before appearing in a video... The post Emma Chamberlain Is the New Face of Lancôme appeared first on Grazia USA.
