There was a time, not terribly long ago, when those who wanted a capable and reliable SUV had more than one choice. Heck, just in the world of Toyota, one could mosey on down to the dealership and purchase a Land Cruiser, GX, or LX, but today, the former is no longer sold in the U.S., while the latter has transitioned into more of an on-road luxury hauler with turbo V6 power rather than the tried-and-true naturally-aspirated V8 that it chugged along with for many years. That leaves us with the 2023 Lexus GX, which is a bit of a dinosaur compared to its competition, but to us and the folks behind the YouTube channel Savage Geese, that isn’t a bad thing by any means.

2 DAYS AGO