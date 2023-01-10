ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2020, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD board since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.

