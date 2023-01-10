Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is new development district chair
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby has assumed the role of interim chair of the Board of Directors of the First Tennessee Development District. Woodby has served as mayor of Carter County since August 2020, when she succeeded Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died in office. Woodby has served on the FTDD board since 2020, and previously served as vice-chair.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport, TDOT seek public input for interchange study
The City of Kingsport is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and its consultant CDM Smith of Knoxville to study the John B. Dennis Highway and E. Stone Drive interchange and its surrounding area. The area being studied includes the John B. Dennis Highway from Bloomingdale Road to Memorial...
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High hosts breakfast for law enforcement
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School honored members of law enforcement and other first responders Thursday at its eighth annual appreciation breakfast. The event was attended by several members of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Rogersville Police Department, and Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Resident: Security officer at John Sevier Center helping curb ‘threatening atmosphere’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA). “The homeless activity that happens around […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County Sheriff's Office gets state grant to address recidivism
Washington County Sheriff’s Office has received a $1 million state grant to reduce recidivism at the county’s Detention Center. Members of the county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to accept the three-year grant that was awarded to Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office by Gov. Bill Lee’s administration. The grant, which is aimed at developing the work skills of inmates serving time at the Detention Center, requires no local funding match.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board approves superintendent search selection criteria
KINGSPORT — In a 4-1 vote, Kingsport’s school board has approved the selection criteria in the brochure for the superintendent search. The board also has extended the application deadline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3. In addition, the board Tuesday night also approved spending more than $430,000 on...
Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is facing life in prison after a federal court sentenced him for multiple drug and firearm possession charges. According to a release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced on Jan. 12 following a three-day trial on multiple charges: According to the release, Smallwood […]
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia government building sustains $1.2 million in damage
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Efforts to repair damage caused by a water line break are continuing at the Washington County, Virginia government building. County administrator Jason Berry says insurance adjusters have estimated the damage to be $1.2 million. Berry says the cold snap on Christmas Eve caused a pipe...
Johnson City Press
Commission looks at temporary stopping rezoning on South Fork of Holston
A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study of the area is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission...
Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
Johnson City Press
Carter draft director's contract under consideration by Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are reviewing a draft contract for Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, set to be approved at the Feb. 2 board meeting. The two-year contract includes a salary of $130,000 a year and other payments of $12,000 annually for a total of $142,000 plus a one-time payment of $3,500 for moving.
Johnson City Press
Elk Avenue utilities relocation will be rescheduled
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed the public that work has been temporarily delayed on a construction project on Elk Avenue between the Broad Street split to North Roan Street to relocate utilities. The relocation will require the closure of the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue...
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
WHSV
Bristol man sentenced to 20 Years in prison for meth and firearms convictions
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - A Bristol man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on alleged meth and firearms convictions. This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General on Jan 12. William Everett Himes, 38, was supposedly convicted after pleading...
