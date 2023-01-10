ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL

