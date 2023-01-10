Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates opponentsSept. 2 at Utah Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State Sept. 16 vs. Tennessee Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Sept. 30 at Kentucky Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Oct. 14 at South Carolina Oct. 21 Idle Oct. 28 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas Nov. 11 at ...
atozsports.com
Report reveals the amount a 5-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with Florida
Thanks to a report from the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday, we now know how much an elite five-star recruit was going to be paid to sign with the Florida Gators. News broke on Wednesday that five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with the Gators last month, is trying to get out of his national letter of intent with Florida.
Former Miami Commitment Jaden Rashada Has Not Enrolled at Florida
Jaden Rashada has not yet enrolled with the Florida Gators.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB
Three members of love triangle sentenced after murdering the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of murdering a bystander during a love triangle dispute. A third person was sentenced to spend a dozen years behind bars. An Alachua County judge sentenced Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson to life...
WCJB
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November. Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon. Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run. GPD detectives...
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
