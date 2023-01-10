ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/woman-found-dead-in-burning-apartment-suffered-stab-wounds/. Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab …. A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is...
8newsnow.com

Where to get your Friday the 13th Tattoos in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th. The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:17 p.m.

Clouds will continue to migrate in the from the west tonight/overnight but no showers are expected with the high clouds. Lows should drop near 42 and stay out of the 30s due to the blanket of clouds. Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school …. The Clark County School District...
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
americanmilitarynews.com

18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
8newsnow.com

Girl Scout Raspberry Rally cookie

