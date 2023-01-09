Read full article on original website
Update On Legends Appearing On The 30th Anniversary Special Of WWE RAW
According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman are scheduled to make an appearance on the 30th Anniversary special episode of WWE RAW on Monday, January 23rd from inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE has reportedly been working on plans for a major...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW saw 5 teams compete in a Tag Team Turmoil to determine the new #1 Contender's to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, currently held by Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Los Angeles, CA. (1/11/2023)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California this evening for the latest episode of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is the...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight inside the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and it was previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 5,529...
NXT Level Up Preview (1/13): Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson
Fridays NXT Level Up lineup has been revealed. Earler today, WWE.Com sent out the following preview of the Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up:. An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Duke Hudson and Damon Kemp in a highly anticipated clash, Oba Femi colliding with Von Wagner, and Jakara Jackson battling Isla Dawn.
Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond
-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, WWE NXT Highlights (Video)
-- All Elite Wrestling will make its Rhode Island debut on April 7th, where the Ryans Center will host a live edition of AEW Rampage, as well as Battle of the Belts VI. According to a report from PWInsider, fans can grab early tickets to the event by using the code: BTL6R.
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest RJ City (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Los Angeles, CA., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with...
AEW Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature two matches. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will take on Bandido in Singles action and Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager will face "Absolute" Ricky Starks in a Singles Match. Next week's AEW...
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Set For Comedy Store Appearance, WWE's The Bump Livestream (Video)
-- Following his one on one contest with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on Monday's edition of Raw, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is set for an appearance at the Comedy Store in LA. The event will be hosted by his brother, Ryan Nemeth:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a...
WWE Superstar, Ring Announcer Get Engaged (Photo)
It looks like Smackdown Superstar Ricochet has found his one and only. In a post on Twitter, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced that former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Richochet has popped the question. Check out the post from Irvin below:. Ricochet is currently in a feud with...
Ricky Starks Reflects On Monday Night Raw Segment With Ryback
Remember when Ryback slapped Ricky Starks with tuna salad on Raw?. During his recent appearance on Rewind With Besa, All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks reflected on a Monday Night Raw segment, featuring himself, and former WWE Superstar Ryback. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On working as...
Ronda Rousey Says Everything Is A Little Bit In Flux With The WWE Right Now
Top WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey recently took to her gaming stream, where she talked about a number of topics such as how ever since Vince McMahon returned to the promotion's Board of Directors, it has caused a shockwave throughout the entire industry and things have been a little bit in flux.
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Key Demo Rating Since October 10
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.693 million viewers, with a rating of 0.50 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 5.48% from last week’s viewership of 1.605 million viewers for the first RAW episode of 2023.
AXS TV Officially Announces Broadcast Schedule Of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, their complete broadcast schedule of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning today, January 12 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also revealed on the press release that tonight's NJPW On AXS TV broadcast will feature the return of Kenny Omega as he battles Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The January 19th as well as the January 26th and February 2nd episodes of NJPW On AXS TV were announced as well.
Dax Harwood On How The Young Bucks Should Be On The Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.
Kofi Kingston Believes Rhea Ripley Will Win The WWE Intercontinental Championship In 2023
WWE SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston recently took part in an interview held by the company on some of the wild predictions the wrestlers have this 2023 and according to Kofi, he believes that Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will win the Intercontinental Title or the United States Title.
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
Grayson Waller Reveals Main Goal In WWE NXT, Talks Love For MTV The Challenge
Grayson Waller is a big MTV The Challenge fan. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and one of the top NXT Superstrars recently spoke about his longtime fandom for the television program during a recent interview with Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
