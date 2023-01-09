Read full article on original website
Carmelo Hayes Wants To End Bron Breakker's Title Run, Carry Torch For NXT
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about wanting to carry the torch for the brand as champion and end the title-run of reigning title-holder Bron Breakker.
Michael Oku Feels WWE NXT UK Was Launched To Hurt UK Wrestling Scene
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
Grayson Waller Reveals Main Goal In WWE NXT, Talks Love For MTV The Challenge
Grayson Waller is a big MTV The Challenge fan. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and one of the top NXT Superstrars recently spoke about his longtime fandom for the television program during a recent interview with Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Raven For Hard To Kill 2023
Quote the Raven, nevermore. After IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, that is. On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced Hall of Fame legend Raven for their upcoming Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA., as well as the post-PPV television taping. "Hard To Kill weekend keeps getting...
Ric Flair Says It Is Very Possible That Charlotte Will Surpass His World Title Record
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes his daughter Charlotte Flair, who is currently a 14-time Women's Champion, will possibly surpass his 16-time World Championship record.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tony Khan Claims "Very Smart Person" Made Suggestion To Him About AEW Pairing
"A very smart person" suggested to Tony Khan that he pair FTW Champion Hook up with fellow fan-favorite Danhausen. Well, the AEW and ROH President did not say, but did confirm that the pairing was suggested to him during a recent interview with the New York Times. Also during the...
Ric Flair Says He Is Personally Glad That Vince McMahon Is Back In The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he is personally glad that Vince McMahon is back in the WWE as well as how he honestly believes that Vince lives and breathes the business and how he just wanted it to be his again because he is the one who built it.
William Regal's New Role, Job Title In WWE Revealed
William Regal has his new job title. As noted, "The Gentleman Villain" recently parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, where he was serving as the Blackpool Combat Club leader, and re-signed with WWE. Regal can not appear on WWE television until 2024, per the conditions of his AEW release. The...
Mickie James Reveals Who She Wants To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Pro wrestling legend and top IMPACT Star Mickie James made an appearance on Brian Hebner's "Refin' It Up" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as who she would like to induct her into the WWE or IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame one day. Mickie James said:. “I...
Ric Flair Says He Has Never Heard Of The PWG Promotion
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as why would the WWE endorse something which is not their own and how he has never heard of the PWG promotion and maybe they have not heard of him as well, but he does not think that is the case.
Carmelo Hayes Says Showdown With Ricochet Was One Of His "Dream Matches"
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin's "Out Of Character" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his "dream matches." Featured below are some of...
Eddie Edwards Looks Back On IMPACT Title Run, Talks Interest In Pro Wrestling NOAH Return
Eddie Edwards continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on the Desert Island Graps podcast, the IMPACT veteran reflected on his first world title run in the company, as well as his thoughts on a potential return to Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Taya Valkyrie Reveals Name She Was Almost Called During Her Time In WWE NXT
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling to talk about a variety of topics such as which name she was almost called during her time in WWE NXT. Taya Valkyrie said:. “I think that it also just goes through phases when it’s...
AXS TV Officially Announces Broadcast Schedule Of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV announced, via a press release, their complete broadcast schedule of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 beginning today, January 12 at 10PM ET immediately following IMPACT Wrestling's flagship show. It was also revealed on the press release that tonight's NJPW On AXS TV broadcast will feature the return of Kenny Omega as he battles Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. The January 19th as well as the January 26th and February 2nd episodes of NJPW On AXS TV were announced as well.
Dax Harwood On How The Young Bucks Should Be On The Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.
Eddie Edwards Talks Jonathan Gresham Match At Hard To Kill 2023, Favorite IMPACT Matches
Eddie Edwards recently spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an in-depth interview to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his scheduled match against Jonathan Gresham, as well as his favorite IMPACT matches and his belief that he has another title run left in him.
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Brutal Royal Rumble Eliminations (Video)
WWE Main Event(1/12) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a new episode of Playlist has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below. featuring Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and more:
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
