Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
McCreary, Air Force knock off Colorado State 85-74 in OT
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 26 points, eight in overtime, as Air Force defeated Colorado State 85-74 on Tuesday. McCreary added seven rebounds for the Falcons (10-7, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Jake Heidbreder scored 17 points, going 8 of 16 (1 for 7 from distance). Rytis Petraitis recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
