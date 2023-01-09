Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Is Personally Glad That Vince McMahon Is Back In The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he is personally glad that Vince McMahon is back in the WWE as well as how he honestly believes that Vince lives and breathes the business and how he just wanted it to be his again because he is the one who built it.
rajah.com
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
rajah.com
GUNTHER Sounds Off On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure, Rumors Of Company Sale
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about rumors of a WWE sale, as well as the unexpected departure of Stephanie McMahon. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks Tony Khan Trolling WWE’s Nick Khan During A 2021 Promo
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how AEW CEO and President Tony Khan trolled WWE's Nick Khan during a 2021 promo and how that was smart on Tony's part because it may have helped Forbidden Door in some way and it was good marketing.
rajah.com
Mickie James Wants One More Run As IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Explains How Jordynne Grace Is Unique
Mickie James continues to make the media rounds ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent discussion with Pro Wrestling Torch, the "Hardcore Country" singer spoke about how Jordynne Grace is unlike any opponent she has faced thus far in her career, wanting one final run as IMPACT Knockouts Champion and more.
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Reveals Main Goal In WWE NXT, Talks Love For MTV The Challenge
Grayson Waller is a big MTV The Challenge fan. The host of The Grayson Waller Effect and one of the top NXT Superstrars recently spoke about his longtime fandom for the television program during a recent interview with Fightful.com. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Talks Jonathan Gresham Match At Hard To Kill 2023, Favorite IMPACT Matches
Eddie Edwards recently spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an in-depth interview to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his scheduled match against Jonathan Gresham, as well as his favorite IMPACT matches and his belief that he has another title run left in him.
rajah.com
Gunther Says He Out-Grew NXT, Talks About Finding Comfort Zone On WWE Main Roster
GUNTHER recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader spoke about his time in NXT UK and how he felt he out-grew the brand, as well as his thoughts on his WWE main roster run thus far.
rajah.com
Backstage News on Potential WWE Returns at Royal Rumble and Beyond
-- WWE next big premium live event is just over two weeks away and as always is the case with this particular event, WWE often loads up on surprise returns usually in the men's and women's Rumble matches. The following are potential spoilers for talent who may be returning to TV at this show:
rajah.com
Tony Nese Reflects On Being Gatekeeper For WWE 205 Live, Teaming With Daivari
Tony Nese recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Premier Athlete" spoke about being one of the gatekeepers for WWE 205 Live, as well as his thoughts on possibly tagging up with Daivari again.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Brian James Reveals Former WWE Superstar He Feels Had Potential To Be Great Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
rajah.com
"Speedball" Mike Bailey Talks About Winning PWG BOLA 2023, Match At IMPACT Hard To Kill
"Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with the folks from Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his upcoming match at the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, his victory in this year's PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament and more.
rajah.com
Carmelo Hayes On How Much Of His Real Self Is In His Wrestling Persona
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics such as how much of his real self is in his wrestling persona. “It mostly is me. It’s one of those things that as I’m progressing, I’m just kind of figuring I’ll take things from my real personality and put it into I guess, my character, Carmelo Hayes. But, I don’t really do a gimmick. I’m not a gimmick guy. It’s just my personality. I don’t talk how I talk on TV in real life, but if I could, I would talk like Carmelo Hayes, but I don’t. So that’s more or less the reality of what I do and who I am. I believe in myself like I do on TV in real life but I just don’t talk like that.”
rajah.com
Bully Ray Talks About State Of IMPACT Locker Room
How are things in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room these days?. Bully Ray would know as good as anyone else. Ahead of the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, Bully Ray appeared on the Paltrocast for an interview to promote his title showdown against Josh Alexander. During the discussion, the...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
rajah.com
Former WWE Media Relations Manager Recalls Heated Interaction With Vince McMahon
During her recent chat with the Chosen Life podcast, former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas reflected on a heated interaction with Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On Vince McMahon yelling at her:. “Vince did yell at me one night. He yelled at me, we...
rajah.com
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
rajah.com
Molly Holly Shares Her Thoughts On The Culture In WWE, Talks Helping Young Talent
WWE Hall Of Famer and current Producer Molly Holly recently sat down for a Highspots virtual signing, and discussed a number of topics covering all things pro wrestling. During the signing, Molly praised the way WWE's culture has changed throughout the years, and explained how she's helping young talents in current role with the company.
rajah.com
More Details on Stephanie McMahon's Resignation From WWE; Nick Khan Served as Buffer Between Family Members
-- Stephanie McMahon's resignation from WWE last week sent shockwaves through the company with a ton of red flags raised due to the fact that she assured employees just days earlier that the leadership team within WWE was staying the same with herself, Nick Khan and Paul Levesque running the ship even with Vince McMahon back.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Claims "Very Smart Person" Made Suggestion To Him About AEW Pairing
"A very smart person" suggested to Tony Khan that he pair FTW Champion Hook up with fellow fan-favorite Danhausen. Well, the AEW and ROH President did not say, but did confirm that the pairing was suggested to him during a recent interview with the New York Times. Also during the...
