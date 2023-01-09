Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics such as how much of his real self is in his wrestling persona. “It mostly is me. It’s one of those things that as I’m progressing, I’m just kind of figuring I’ll take things from my real personality and put it into I guess, my character, Carmelo Hayes. But, I don’t really do a gimmick. I’m not a gimmick guy. It’s just my personality. I don’t talk how I talk on TV in real life, but if I could, I would talk like Carmelo Hayes, but I don’t. So that’s more or less the reality of what I do and who I am. I believe in myself like I do on TV in real life but I just don’t talk like that.”

