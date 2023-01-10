ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KDHE: Gov. Kelly does not have COVID; test was false positive

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude

St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
Bill would pave way to physical therapy treatment

State Rep. Brenda Shields of St. Joseph wants to make it easier to get physical therapy. Shields says her top piece of legislation this year would cut the regulations associated with receiving physical therapy. “I am really working on open access for our physical therapists so individuals can go see...
Woman, boyfriend jailed in Missouri plead guilty to killing her mother

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman's mother in her upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas' boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
