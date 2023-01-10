Read full article on original website
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KDHE: Gov. Kelly does not have COVID; test was false positive
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
Kansas Gov. urges civility: Read Kelly's 2023 inaugural address
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol on Monday. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office. Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild...
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
Laura Kelly sworn into office for second term as Kansas governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
More combative Kris Kobach takes over as Kan. attorney general
TOPEKA (AP) —Governor Laura Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office Monday. The ceremony caps a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws. Kobach and his family marked his return...
Gov. Parson recommends 8.7% COLA for all state team members
JEFFERSON CITY — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. "There is no question that the...
Kansas pursuing new megadeals with semiconductor makers
TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
St. Joseph Mayor Josendale sees a change in attitude
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale sees an attitude change in St. Joseph. Josendale says he has heard the old drumbeat that St. Joseph as a community has a negative attitude. “Well, you can actually say that about anywhere,” Josendale tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline, “because anytime you go in to a location there are going to be pluses and minuses.”
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
Bill would pave way to physical therapy treatment
State Rep. Brenda Shields of St. Joseph wants to make it easier to get physical therapy. Shields says her top piece of legislation this year would cut the regulations associated with receiving physical therapy. “I am really working on open access for our physical therapists so individuals can go see...
New group hope to revive historic St. Joseph buildings
A fairly new St. Joseph organization is focused on its piece of the pie in helping with development of buildings in downtown St. Joseph. Main Street St. Joseph is modeled after the Main Street America program, focused on historic preservation and revitalization. President of Main Street Dana Massin says the...
Fewer deer hunters presents new challenges to MO Conservation Department
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeing a drop in the number of deer hunters. Deer and Elk Program Leader Jason Isabel says looking at the number of deer hunters he sees that it has dropped tremendously over the last decade. "If you look back about 10 years ago was...
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Woman, boyfriend jailed in Missouri plead guilty to killing her mother
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman's mother in her upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas' boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
Missouri Western turns in strong defensive effort in win over Fort Hays State Tuesday
The Missouri Western men's basketball team found themselves down 8-2 in the first 2.5 minutes of Tuesday's game against Fort Hays State, but quickly, the Griffons turned the tide. In fact, Missouri Western flat out locked down Fort Hays State for most of the first half. The Griffons held the...
Council may hire search firm to help in St. Joseph Chief of Police hire
The city of St. Joseph is still searching for a new police Chief after the retirement of Chris Connally. That search could take its next step tonight. Councilmember Madison Davis says during tonight’s council meeting there will be a vote on whether to approve a search firm to assist in hiring a new Police Chief.
MWSU women's basketball scores big win at Newman, Griffon men fall to Jets
WICHITA, KS - The Missouri Western women's basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Newman and ultimately secure a 74-52 win over the Jets at Fugate Gymnasium in Wichita Thursday. Leading 18-7 at the end of the first, the Griffons (14-4, 8-2) put up 22 second...
